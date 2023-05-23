New Hollywood, Health & Society at USC Norman Lear Center Launches Timely Resource for Media Representation of Gun Safety





Photo courtesy of Hollywood, Health and Society

Hollywood, Health & Society at USC Annenbergs Norman Lear Center has published Trigger Warning: Firearms Guidelines for the Media to help the entertainment industry improve portrayals of safe and responsible firearms use in the media. The data in this guide represents a snapshot of trends over the past 20 years, as well as a warning of the direction these trends are heading without conscious action. It also highlights how the creators of film and television have the power to shape public perception, normalize habits and even influence policy. I couldn’t be more proud that the center that bears my name is releasing this report on gun safety and the entertainment industry, Lear said. The way guns are portrayed on screen should reflect the public health crisis we find ourselves in and help portray responsible gun ownership. Marty Kaplan, director of the Norman Lear Center, adds, The Lear Centers’ message to the creative community in this report comes down to this: Treat the guns in your stories as if they were real. Because your audience does. Since 2001, Hollywood, Health & Society (HH&S) has been a free resource for the entertainment industry, having viewed more than 2,600 scripts between 2012 and 2020. HH&S also works with networks and shows to produce messages of interest audience and other information spots providing resources to the public. Over the past few years, HH&S has reviewed dozens of shows, including Grays Anatomy, This is Us, Will Trent, New Amsterdam, Superman & Lois, Euphoria, NCIS, Orange is the New Black, Empire, Days of Our Lives, Shameless, Hawaii Five-O, Fire Country, Station 19, The Resident and many more. From designated driver to buckle up, we all know how Hollywood has helped make our roads safer by exemplifying responsible driving, said Kate Folb, director of Hollywood, Health & Society. Television shows are in a unique position to change the narrative, reset the bar, and provide a portrayal of safe and responsible gun behavior. The guide was developed in collaboration with Brady, the nation’s oldest and boldest gun violence prevention group. Outraged by Uvalde’s tragedy, approximately 300 top screenwriters, directors and producers have signed on to Brady’s open letter Commit to modeling gun safety on screen. Now they have a roadmap to turn that commitment into tangible change. Hollywood leaders want to use their talents and voices to inspire positive culture change, said Kris Brown, president of Brady. We’ve heard from many creatives sharing examples of meaningful changes they’ve made since signing the pledge, so I’m excited for the life-saving impact that will occur now that the community has this important tool. For more information about Hollywood, Health & Society and its goals to improve portrayals of safe gun use in the media, please visit https://hollywoodhealthandsociety.org/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://annenberg.usc.edu/news/spotlight/hollywood-health-society-usc-norman-lear-center-debuts-timely-resource-portrayal-gun

