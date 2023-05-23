Nigel Farage clashes with Muslim activist who stormed Bollywood film screening

Nigel Farage was embroiled in a heated argument with a Muslim activist who stormed a screening of a controversial Bollywood film.

Kashmiri independence campaigner Shakeel Afsar led a group of protesters at a screening of The Kerala Story on Friday at a Cineworld in Birmingham.

A 10-minute film uploaded to British Muslim news site 5Pillars showed Afsar asking for the film to be stopped while asking to speak to the director of the cinema. His actions were scrutinized by GB News presenter Nigel Farage, who quizzed him on the politics of the subcontinent being dealt with on Britain’s streets.

Farage hits out at ‘Birmingham subcontinent politics’ UK News

During a fiery debate, Farage said: What we see is the extreme distaste that many Hindus have for Muslims and vice versa. Afsar disputed the statement, saying: I have to disagree. My mother comes from a completely different background, I have family members who are Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs. The fact is that Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, was the butcher of Gujarat. He was directly responsible for the murder of innocent people in 2002 as a minister, this same person asks and requires people to go see this film, he has zero-rated it in certain regions.

A screening at Cineworld Birmingham was interrupted by protesters Google Maps We believe in freedom of expression, but we will never accept incitement to violence against Muslims and violence against Kashmiris. The GB News presenter replied: Modi is the democratically elected leader of India. He was elected twice and will probably run again. The film follows a group of Hindu and Christian women recruited by the Islamic State (ISIS). Activists believe the film perpetuates the propaganda of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu nationalist paramilitary organization.

Farage then asked Afsar about a video taken of him at the protest where the warned disrespect towards the Prophet will have repercussions. He said: According to our values, this is very close to being a threat. If I was a cop watching this, I’d think it’s a direct threat. Afsar replied: Why do you think we are going to pick up rocket launchers and start killing people? When I say defend, I mean that we will use democratic means.