Entertainment
Nigel Farage clashes with Muslim activist who stormed Bollywood film screening
Nigel Farage was embroiled in a heated argument with a Muslim activist who stormed a screening of a controversial Bollywood film.
Kashmiri independence campaigner Shakeel Afsar led a group of protesters at a screening of The Kerala Story on Friday at a Cineworld in Birmingham.
A 10-minute film uploaded to British Muslim news site 5Pillars showed Afsar asking for the film to be stopped while asking to speak to the director of the cinema.
His actions were scrutinized by GB News presenter Nigel Farage, who quizzed him on the politics of the subcontinent being dealt with on Britain’s streets.
Farage hits out at ‘Birmingham subcontinent politics’
UK News
During a fiery debate, Farage said: What we see is the extreme distaste that many Hindus have for Muslims and vice versa.
Afsar disputed the statement, saying: I have to disagree. My mother comes from a completely different background, I have family members who are Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs.
The fact is that Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, was the butcher of Gujarat.
He was directly responsible for the murder of innocent people in 2002 as a minister, this same person asks and requires people to go see this film, he has zero-rated it in certain regions.
A screening at Cineworld Birmingham was interrupted by protesters
Google Maps
We believe in freedom of expression, but we will never accept incitement to violence against Muslims and violence against Kashmiris.
The GB News presenter replied: Modi is the democratically elected leader of India. He was elected twice and will probably run again.
The film follows a group of Hindu and Christian women recruited by the Islamic State (ISIS).
Activists believe the film perpetuates the propaganda of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu nationalist paramilitary organization.
Farage then asked Afsar about a video taken of him at the protest where the warned disrespect towards the Prophet will have repercussions.
He said: According to our values, this is very close to being a threat. If I was a cop watching this, I’d think it’s a direct threat.
Afsar replied: Why do you think we are going to pick up rocket launchers and start killing people?
When I say defend, I mean that we will use democratic means.
I am ready to use all my physical and financial strength to unearth the barbaric discrimination that plagues Muslims.
You know it so well. You even left UKIP because it became so anti-Muslim.
The GB News presenter then quizzed the activist on his opposition to the film, saying the politics of the subcontinent were being brought to Birmingham.
The largest Kashmiri outside Kashmir lives in Birmingham, Afsar said.
So why didn’t they integrate into British society? Farage replied.
The activist said: We are Kashmir Britons, we follow the law of the land, we pay our taxes.
A Cineworld spokesperson told MailOnline: “A customer incident at Cineworld Birmingham on Broad Street briefly disrupted the screening of Kerala Story.
“Cineworld staff dealt with the incident quickly and screening resumed with minimal delay.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/nigel-farage-birmingham-muslim-news-world-latest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigel Farage clashes with Muslim activist who stormed Bollywood film screening
- ‘Am I Gay?’ Google Searches Surge 1,300% in 19 Years: Analysis
- Bulgarian writer wins Booker International Prize for novel with darkly comic memory
- Will Ozempic Help People Overcome Addiction?
- PM Modi still most popular leader, Rahul Gandhi’s approval rating rises: Poll | Latest India News
- Boris Johnson faces new police investigation into alleged COVID-19 breaches
- Princess Catherine followed royal rule and refused to sign autographs | Entertainment
- The NFL’s controversial “Thursday Night Football” flex scheduling decision reflects the league’s priorities
- Eva Longoria is perfect in a shimmering gold dress in Cannes | Parade
- Drivers likely to agree to plea bargain
- Documents reveal iconic San Francisco buildings most at risk from an earthquake
- Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March