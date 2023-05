‘Joy Luck Club’ Actor Ming-Na Wen Will Finally Have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Ming-Na Wen earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wen, best known for her breakthrough roles in Disney’s original Mulan and 1993’s The Joy Luck Club, the first major studio film with a predominantly Asian cast, will be recognized at a ceremony next Tuesday. The accolade makes her one of less than two dozen people of Asian descent with a place on the Walk of Fame, out of more than 2,750 stars. Still in disbelief! MAD! Wen spoke about the honor on social media. Delighted to end #AAPIHeritageMonth with this highest honor. The Joy Luck Club actors co-stars Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao, will deliver speeches at the unveiling ceremony. For many in the Asian American community and beyond, Wens’ star is a long time coming. The actress, who was born in Macau and immigrated to the United States at age 6, has a career that spans more than three decades and several landmark accomplishments. In 1988, she became the first Asian series regular in a daytime drama for As the World Turns. Years later, her portrayal of lead character June Woo in The Joy Luck Club won critical acclaim for portraying generational tensions and romance through an Asian American lens. Tamlyn Tomita, Tsai Chin, Ming-na Wen, Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen and Lauren Tom attend The Academy Presents 25th Anniversary ‘The Joy Luck Club’ (1993) at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic File It’s been really gratifying to know that something I did 20 and 25 years ago still has such an impact,” Wen said. Deadline in 2018 for the 25th anniversary of the Joy Luck Club. That’s what it’s about. It’s about the community. It’s about sharing stories, sharing life experiences and being represented. Wen went on to have roles in ER and Marvels Agents of SHIELD, but perhaps his most memorable was voicing Mulan in the 1998 animated film of the same name. When I go to conventions, I see the reactions of women and men, and some girls shake and cry when they tell me how Mulan influenced their lives and had such a strong impact on their lives. she declared. Weekly entertainment. It is deeply moving for me.

