Hollywood must depict safer gun use in film and TV – study





[1/2] A view of the title page of a guide to firearms published by the Norman Lear Center at USC Annenberg in this undated image. Veronica Jauriqui/Norman Lear Center/Handout via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Reuters) – Hollywood should showcase safer gun use in television and film at a time of endemic gun violence in the United States, the USC Annenbergs Norman Lear Center for Hollywood said. Health and Society in a report released Tuesday. . Trigger Warning: Firearms Guidelines for the Media encompasses over 20 years of firearms data and trends revolving around the statistic that firearms are the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the United States. “If television can embrace the portrayal of gun safety, we’ll see people in America become more comfortable securing their guns safely at home,” program director Kate Folb told Reuters. from the Norman Lear Center. Folb, who has spent years studying the correlation between entertainment and society, says the simple act of showing safe gun storage on screen can have a lasting impact. The guidelines break down the problematic influence of guns in America through demystification, intimate partner violence, mass shootings, and children’s programming, and offer suggestions for improving portrayal without sacrificing storylines. The report was produced with the support of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which after the mass shooting of children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas a year ago, wrote an open letter pledging to gun safety on screen. More than 300 directors, producers and screenwriters have signed this letter. Folb said the Norman Lear Center would host presentations and meetings on gun representation with Hollywood after the writers’ strike and have a presence at entertainment festivals. The Norman Lear Center studies the social, economic and cultural impact of entertainment and has participated in several television projects, including Grays Anatomy, This is Us and Euphoria. Award-winning producer and writer Norman Lear celebrated the guidelines and the mission. I couldn’t be prouder that the Center that bears my name is releasing this report on gun safety and the entertainment industry, Lear said. The way guns are portrayed on screen should reflect the public health crisis we find ourselves in and help portray responsible gun ownership. Reporting by Arlene Washington; Editing by Mary Milliken and Gerry Doyle Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

