Art festival in Ix, Monegasque artefacts and more

The Arts Center in Orange: artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Price Restaurant: botanicalfare.com.

Cville Cooperative Arts Gallery: Going with the Flow by Mays star artist, jeweler Natalie Darling, is running until May 31. Exploring Virginia and Beyond, works by illustrator and designer Barbara Shenefield, will be shown June 1-30; The opening reception on the first Friday is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 2. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum makes “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available in the 75th anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” [email protected]. carver4cm.org.

The Belvedere Center: The Charlottesville Camera Club’s “All About Flowers,” featuring more than 50 works, will run through June 30. Photographers include Susan Albert, Craig Cooper, Bill Shaw, Vicky Eicher, Gary Powell, George Beller, Glenn Nash, James Marshall, Liz Marshall, Jim Wolfe, Lynn Gaffey, Nancy Marie Rodriguez, Conrad S. Ruble, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman , Jeffery Sitler, Patricia Temples, Seth Silverstein and Toni Zappone. Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

City of Charlottesville Schools: The “ArtConnections” exhibit of student work can be seen at two dozen businesses in the Downtown Mall area through June 2. charlottesvilleschools.org.

Chroma projects: “You Gotta Break Your Heart Till It Opens: Sophie Gibson and Annie Oliver” runs until Friday. The gallery is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Virginia Vault on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. [email protected] projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: May’s guest artists are potter Stuart Howe from Charlottesville, presenting “Full Bloom”, and Mae Stoll from Staunton, presenting “Meanderings: Exploration in Acrylics and Pastels”. June’s guest artists are Debra Sheffer from Mount Sidney and Jason Goldman from Flint Hill; their work can be seen from June 1 to June 30. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and prints by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction”, “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged”, and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen until December 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk from Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Studio Ix Gallery: Gardens + Vistas: Two Bodies of Recent Work by Anna Hillard Bryant will be on view through Sunday. The Arc Studio: Beyond Boundaries opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on June 2 and will remain on view through June 25. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 22. Wearing a face covering is mandatory when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace winery: Works by Carolyn Ratcliffe, including pastels, watercolors and acrylics, are on display until June at 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Opening hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. [email protected].

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: Group exhibition or prints, paintings, photographs and collages by members of the BozART Fine Arts Collective Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson, Betty Brubach, Brita Lineburger, Katharine Maus, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne will be exhibited in May and June at 700 Harris St. Les Charlottesville-Albemarle Literacy Volunteers will receive 20% of all sales.

IX Art Park: The third Charlottesville Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Look for over 50 artists from all genres, plus immersive art experiences, interactive artist demos, musical performances and more. “Tammy Tatum Art: Watercolor Pouring” is at noon Sunday. “Herd Ventures: Making Art with our Cell Phone” will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. “Art by Blossoms: Watercolor Mushrooms” is at 3 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. “Wicked Bubbles Soap: Create Your Own Rainbow Bubble Powder” is at 7 p.m. Saturday. (Capacity for all will be limited to 10 people; demos and workshops will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.) “Alignedwire: Energy in Color:” is at 3 p.m. Sunday (capacity limited to 20 people) . Two-day passes are $22 with admission to Looking Glass, $12 without; day passes are $12 and $7; free for ages 12 and under. ixartpark.com.

Wise-Silence Aboriginal Art Collection will present “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” until June 23. “Performing Country”, an exhibition of previously unseen works from the museum’s permanent collection, is on view until March 3, 2024. Tours have resumed and will be led free of charge by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open . Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are mandatory. Make your reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The mirror: Arts from Underground scheduled community events begin with art making from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 p.m. The event includes free art-making opportunities and free entry to Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at the cash bar. The Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major extension to its immersive art museum showcasing works by new and old artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Art Center: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 212 Fredericksburg Avenue in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Vineyard and cellar Loving Cup: Vineyards and Springtime, acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on display through Sunday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. (434) 984-0774.















McGuffey Center for the Arts: Exhibitions on view through Sunday include ‘Cadence’, mixed media paintings by Margaret Embree, at the Smith Gallery; “Innisfree Village Art” in the first floor gallery; “All High School Art Exhibition” in the second-floor gallery; and “Green” in the gallery of associates. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: Healing Nature, acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas works by Henry Wingate and Rick Morrow, will be on display until June 15 on the third floor of the Rouss & Robertson Rooms. Public parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.

Piedmont Community College in Virginia: The 2023 student exhibition, including paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphics, sculptures and other media, will be on display until September 4. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

For the House: www.pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Frank Phillips: Trial & Error will be on view until June 18. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: Looking on the Bright Side, paintings by Judith Ely, on view until the end of June. The event is a fundraiser for Abundant Life Ministries, and a portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated. Opening hours: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Revalation vineyards: The Beauty of Pastels by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Juliette Swenson and Christine Rich on display until June 30. (540) 407-1236.

St. Johns Episcopal Church: Latin Connection, photography by Glenn Nash, runs through Saturday at 410 Harrison St. in Scottsville.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from the Monacan Ancestral Museum and Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville. Where the river bends: Scottsville and the James River remain visible. The museum is open for the season until the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Works by members of Piedmont Pastelists can be seen on the second and third floors until June 4 at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive. Visitors must register at the main office.

Sweet Art Store: New works by Pam McDonald, MaryAnn Tavares, Nita Forgnone and Kap Stanfield are on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Charlottesville Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Through a Glass Darkly, polarization diffraction works by Circe Strauss, and Transparency, mixed media collages by Ellen Osborne, exhibited in May and June. Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. (434) 293-8179.

Unity Church in Charlottesville: Works by Blue O’Connell on display in May. unitycharlottesville.org.

Woodberry Forest School: Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

The Eyes of the World: Axis Mundi: Meg Hitchcock, Dorothy Robinson, Kurt Steger on view until June 25. Lunch and conversation with the artists are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on June 25; $15, free for Collectors Club members, reservations required. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: “Fever Creek,” an exhibition of prints by Jackson Taylor, will be on view through Thursday. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

