Meet the popular trio of brothers in Bollywood

BROTHERS’ DAY 2023: National Brothers Day, observed on May 24 each year, is a special occasion that honors the important bond shared by brothers and sisters. While one often hears about famous brother-sister or brother-brother duos, there are also outstanding sibling trios in the world of Bollywood who have captivated audiences with their talents and charisma.

One of these trios is made up of the iconic Kapoor brothers – Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Descended from the legendary Kapoor family, they collectively had a lasting impact on the Indian film industry. Another notable brother trio is the Khan brothers – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other trios in Bollywood who share a deep bond and often support each other.

Who can forget Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Kishore Kumar, Chetan Anand, Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Sameer Khan and Akbar Khan, Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and Inayat Khan and also Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath and Narendra Nath.

On this special occasion of National Brothers Day, let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s famous actor-brother trios

The Khan Brothers

Born to the legendary Indian actor, producer and screenwriter, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are indeed the most dashing and popular trio of brothers in the industry. One of the most important clans in Bollywood, the Khan family has always been known for their immense contribution to Indian cinema.

The Kapur brothers

Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur are indeed a remarkable trio of actor-brothers in Bollywood. Each of them made their own mark in the industry, showcasing their talent and versatility. Aditya Roy Kapur rose to popularity with his roles in movies like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He charmed the audience with his good looks and acting skills.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, meanwhile, has made a name for himself as a film producer. Kunaal Roy Kapur, known for his comedic timing and wit, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He appeared in films like Delhi Belly and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani delivering memorable performances.

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor

Speaking of Bollywood, it’s impossible to avoid the Kapoor clan who have ruled the industry for ten decades. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor continued to establish a strong position for the Kapoor clan and carried on the legacy by becoming one of the most famous Bollywood trio brothers of all time.

Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor

There is another Kapoor family whose unparalleled efforts to keep the Kapoor clan intact cannot be avoided. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Born to the legendary Raj Kapoor, Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv have worked for over 50 years in the Bollywood industry.