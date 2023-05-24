Entertainment
Meet the popular trio of brothers in Bollywood
Brothers Day 2023: Salim Khan and his sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail. (Picture: Instagram)
Brother’s Day 2023: There are outstanding brother trios in the world of Bollywood who have captivated audiences with their talents and charisma
BROTHERS’ DAY 2023: National Brothers Day, observed on May 24 each year, is a special occasion that honors the important bond shared by brothers and sisters. While one often hears about famous brother-sister or brother-brother duos, there are also outstanding sibling trios in the world of Bollywood who have captivated audiences with their talents and charisma.
One of these trios is made up of the iconic Kapoor brothers – Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Descended from the legendary Kapoor family, they collectively had a lasting impact on the Indian film industry. Another notable brother trio is the Khan brothers – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other trios in Bollywood who share a deep bond and often support each other.
Who can forget Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Kishore Kumar, Chetan Anand, Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Sameer Khan and Akbar Khan, Amjad Khan, Imtiaz Khan and Inayat Khan and also Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath and Narendra Nath.
On this special occasion of National Brothers Day, let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s famous actor-brother trios
The Khan Brothers
Born to the legendary Indian actor, producer and screenwriter, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are indeed the most dashing and popular trio of brothers in the industry. One of the most important clans in Bollywood, the Khan family has always been known for their immense contribution to Indian cinema.
The Kapur brothers
Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur are indeed a remarkable trio of actor-brothers in Bollywood. Each of them made their own mark in the industry, showcasing their talent and versatility. Aditya Roy Kapur rose to popularity with his roles in movies like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He charmed the audience with his good looks and acting skills.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, meanwhile, has made a name for himself as a film producer. Kunaal Roy Kapur, known for his comedic timing and wit, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He appeared in films like Delhi Belly and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani delivering memorable performances.
Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Speaking of Bollywood, it’s impossible to avoid the Kapoor clan who have ruled the industry for ten decades. Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor continued to establish a strong position for the Kapoor clan and carried on the legacy by becoming one of the most famous Bollywood trio brothers of all time.
Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor
There is another Kapoor family whose unparalleled efforts to keep the Kapoor clan intact cannot be avoided. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Born to the legendary Raj Kapoor, Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv have worked for over 50 years in the Bollywood industry.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/brothers-day-2023-meet-the-popular-trio-of-brothers-in-bollywood-7895341.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet the popular trio of brothers in Bollywood
- Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Final Day 4 -Xinhua
- WWD: Opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Weeks reserved for Louis Vuitton
- NVP Builds NVP Innovation Hub with Grass Valley Solutions
- Invisible gorillas revisited: Fast-moving, unexpected object grabs attention
- Boris Johnson referred to police over alleged breach of COVID rules (again) – POLITICO
- Netflix Password Crackdown Hits US, Unauthorized Users Will Be Blocked
- Art festival in Ix, Monegasque artefacts and more
- Hockey documentary ‘Black Ice’ premieres on AMC
- Wall Street slips as debt worries weigh
- Accenture and Cognizant have over $1 billion and $850 million in IT exposure to Google
- The relationship between gut health and Alzheimer’s disease in Gainesville.doctor explains