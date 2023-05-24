All You Need To Know About Aditya Singh Rajput, Actor Who Died Of Suspected Drug Abuse

The bright afternoon of May 22 turned dark when actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Andheri house on the 11th floor. Several media reports suggest that the Splitsvilla fame died due to a suspected drug overdose, but post-mortem reports have yet to be released.



But who was he? Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Aditya was 32 years old and hailed from Delhi. He started his career as a model and later starred in a few movies like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer. One of his most popular stints remains Splitsvilla 9 alongside youth TV shows like Love, Aashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4, among others.

Aditya has featured in over 25 commercials including the popular Hero Honda Ad with actor Hrithik Roshan and cricketer Saurav Ganguly. Rajput, who was also prominent in the casting industry, was also part of Pogo TV’s popular show Cambala Investigation Agency. Other than that, Aditya has been frequently spotted at events.

Aditya’s close friend, Sweety Walia, talks about the death of the actors and talks about his last text.

She told Aaj Tak, My friendship with Aditya is very deep. He was such a cheerful boy that he used to give a lot of respect to those who were older than him. The news of his death left me broken. I received his message a few days ago. I hurt myself and he was sending me voice messages. Nobody says you’re hurt, you’ll be fine.

His last message was, Come home soon…I’ll feed you Maggi.



Sweety added, I still hope this news is fake. I learned this an hour ago and I couldn’t believe it. He lived alone in Mumbai. He was an animal lover and had adopted a seven-month-old puppy some time ago. I don’t know what will happen to his dog now.

Actor Mohit Kapoor said that according to India Today, Sushant, Siddharth and now Aditya…our industry is looking to the future.

Sabyasachi Sathpaty who appeared in Big Boss season 11 said: I can’t believe Aditya is not in this world anymore. The departure of someone at such a young age is very shocking. My soul trembles thinking of his parents. I can only pray for them. Aditya often mentioned his mother.

He had a great desire to appear in Bigg Boss. When I came from there, he told me that he was also approached by the canal. He said he would come back after having had a lot of fun. He was always the life of the party and would never leave a chance for fun.





