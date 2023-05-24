ASU-Slate post attracts attention from Hollywood filmmakers

Future Tense Fiction to be adapted into a film, directed by Ben Stiller

An ASU partnership may have found a new formula for producing speculative fiction.

A short story written forFiction in the future a partnership between Arizona State Universities Science and Imagination CenterSlate magazine and New America are getting the Hollywood treatment.

This, But Again, written by television and film scribe David Iserson, isadapted into a moviewill be directed by actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller.

A story of love, fate, memory, life in a computer simulation and a software glitch, This, But Again challenges readers to think about what it would be like to relive their entire lives on a continuous loop as Marcus, the protagonist. Of the history. It’s the kind of near-future story that speculative fiction and the ASU Science Fiction Center are made of.

It was really exciting when I was trying to build this story for Future Tense after reading a bunch of their other stories before, Iserson said of hisshort story, published June 2022. The very nugget of an idea of ​​this was going to be more magical than science fiction, as if I wasn’t going to explain it in a mock way. But once I started thinking in terms of science, fiction, and speculative fiction, it actually made the story much more relevant to our times.

It was this insight around near-term relevance and an urgent challenge from ASU President Michael Crow following a 2011 Future Tense event in Washington, D.C. that led to the creation of the Center for Science and the Imagination at ASU.

The chain of events was sparked by a conversation at the event between author Neal Stephenson and Crow, a science fiction fan who believes the medium can be hugely influential in shaping public perceptions of technology and inspiring its development, according to the editorial director of Future Tense. Andres Martinez. The task was given to the associate professor Ed Finn (then University Innovation Fellow) to imagine a creative portal that would bring together writers like Iserson, artists, engineers, and technologists to explore optimistic outcomes for humanity through storytelling.

The rest is a story of the imagination. A decade after its founding in 2012, the Center for Science and Imagination is thriving under Finnish leadership, with eye-catching projects like Hieroglyphs, Frankenstein 200THE Veterans Imagination Project, Climate imaginationAnd Fiction in the future.

The reason (the center) still exists 10 years later, which is pretty mind blowing to me, is because people are really hungry for this different relationship with the future, Finn said. One of the great attributes of speculative fiction is that it is essentially a zero-cost mind laboratory. It’s a way to invite people into a possible future without causing harm to anyone, without requiring elaborate simulations or complicated equipment. A story can invite people to consider transformative change in ways they never would in their day-to-day work. And that’s the audience we’re trying to reach because we’re trying to change that collective relationship with the future.

Leading the Way in Hollywood

Embracing speculation in terms of scope and future opportunities also proves operationally creative for the center and Future Tense Fiction. Isersons’ story is the latest Future Tense Fiction story to be adaptation option by Hollywood, and it represents a notable evolution of the innovative Future Tense partnership between ASU, Slate and New America.

What began with Future Tenses’ earlier occasional fictional collaborations, published alongside its daily technology-in-society journalism on Slate, led to the monthly publication of a Future Tense Fiction story (and an essay). response) from 2018, thanks in part to Ari Lubet’s enthusiastic fandom. The literary director, who helped pave the way for the film option This, But Agains, provided the vision behind the unique partnership with production and talent management company 3 Arts Entertainment that has opened doors to d other Future Tense writers and stories. Impressed by the quality of the first fiction stories published by Future Tense, Lubet reached out to publishers in 2017 with an invitation to collaborate.

It’s like watching a great movie and wanting to know who produced it, Lubet said. “So when we found a time for me to fly to Arizona and meet with the publishers, I had a big picture of how we could have cooperation and partnership. It was about them represent to create more opportunities for writers and enrichment If we could work together it would raise the profile of Future Tense and make it a brand and identity associated with quality.

He was courting us hard, Martinez said with Future Tense, which is nestled among a growing collection of media that make up ASU Media Company. Martinez, who is also a practical teacher in ASUs Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communicationsays Lubets’ courtship came just as he, Finn and other members of the Future Tense Fictions editorial team were exploring ways to leverage the Center for Science and the Imagination’s fictional work on the platform -form.

(He told us) you can’t just do all this work, post it on Slate, and not involve the university and Future Tense in some way with the afterlife stories. And that’s how we can structure it,” Martinez said.

“We’ve worked hard to find an approach that allows us to benefit from the incredible vision, credibility and network that 3 Arts brings to all it does without infringing on the rights and rewards that our authors are entitled to. their creations.

Through Lubet and 3 Arts’ representation of Future Tense, ASU, as a public university, will claim rare producer credits alongside studio MRC and Ben Stillers company Red Hour Productions for the film adaptation of the story of Isersons Future Tense Fiction. Iserson, whose writing credits also include the TV shows Mr. Robot, Mad Men, New Girl and Saturday Night Live, will pen the screenplay. He is also represented by 3 Arts, whose clients include Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Kevin Hart, Amy Poehler, Robert Pattinson and Issa Rae.

As a writer in Los Angeles, Iserson says he has, for many years, toiled over many storylines that never see the light of day. So when Lubet, his manager at 3 Arts, suggested he write something for Future Tense as a short release track, Iserson said he went for it.

I turned in the story and then it was published a month or two later, Iserson said. It was really exciting to be able to spin something so quickly and be in the world for people to experience it in a fast, fast and exciting way, and Future Tense was a great place to find a house for it. I work in the film and television industry and had a very specific idea of ​​how I saw it (the story) as a film. So, I’ve been really lucky that the people I’ve worked with and the people I want to work with want to talk about it.

Martinez, who edited Isersons This, But Again, describes working with Iserson as a real pleasure.

He came to us with this incredibly in-depth pitch, and we couldn’t stop talking about all the heartbreaking questions, associations and themes he brought up, which is always a good sign, Martinez said. Our role is to help make these stories more true to themselves and their own internal logic, and to withstand anything but anything from the reader, although in David’s case the necessary adjustments were quite minimal. It’s a beautiful story that packs a novel of intrigue, emotion, and world-building into less than five thousand words.