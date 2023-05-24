Priyanka Chopra REVEALS Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear: ‘Why would anyone look…’





Image source: INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAFANS Priyanka Chopra After talking about quitting Bollywood when she had beef with people and became part of politics, Priyanka Chopra sent ripples through the industry with her latest interview. The global icon recalled her early days when a director wanted to see her underwear while filming a striptease scene. She recounted the disturbing incident to a popular magazine. It was in 2002-03, when Priyanka was hired to play an undercover character. She said she was new to the industry and was working with a director she had never met before. Speaking about the aforementioned incident, Priyanka said that since she was playing an undercover agent, she was supposed to seduce a guy. “Obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I seduce the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). When she wanted to cover up for the scene, the director said, “No, I have to see her underwear.” Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this film?” She went on to explain that the director didn’t address her directly but made the comment in front of her stylist, which was a dehumanizing moment for Peecee. She said she felt like she was nothing but how she could be used. “My art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” The Citadel star was so horrified by the behavior of a Bollywood director that she quit filming the spy film and reimbursed the production for what she had spent during her two days of filming. READ ALSO:Parineeti compares her engagement to Raghav Chadha to the wedding of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas | Pictures Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made headlines after appearing on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast. Earlier, the podcast host trolled PeeCee and called her a “lesbian.” She even said she was disgusted by the actress and her relationship with Nick Jonas. Not too long ago, in the podcast’s old 2020 clip, Alexandra called Priyanka and Nick “the most annoying couple.” The show was hosted by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn who said that “I find them very unappealing as if I wanted to punch them”. “Priyanka is a lesbian, and Nick has big nipple syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using it as a beard,” Alexandra said as Sofia agreed with her. They even made mean comments about the couple’s sex life. “They constantly post to prove to the world that they are in love with each other, which is disgusting and disgusting,” she said. The episode has now been removed from all channels. On the professional level, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are seen in Love Again. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS fr Dich, based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews. ALSO READ:Karan Johar Ends 25 Years As Director, Dharma Productions To Reveal Something Exciting Latest entertainment news

