Eva Longoria slams Hollywood for unfair treatment

Eva Longoria said Tuesday that female directors of color don’t have as many chances as white men in Hollywood.

“I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” the ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum said of Cannes. her first feature film “Flamin Hot” at the Kering Women in Motion Conference.

Longoria, who directed episodes of “Black-ish” and “Jane the Virgin,” said she realized the last Latina-directed studio movie was 20 years ago.

“We can’t have a movie every 20 years,” she said. “So the problem is if this movie fails, people say, Oh, Latino stories don’t work. Oh, the female directors really don’t cut it.”

She added, “We don’t get a lot of at-bats. A white man can make a $200 million movie, fail, and get another one. Right?”

She said she felt like shooting “Flamin Hot”: “We got one at bat. We got a chance. Gotta get it right, gotta do it right, gotta work twice as hard, I I have to hustle everyone in the room, I have to work twice as fast, I have to do it twice as cheaply. You really take the generational trauma with you in the making of the film.”

The 48-year-old said those pressures had “fuelled” her. “I was just determined and excited for the trip and we have a great movie,” she said.

“Flamin’ Hot,” based on a 2013 memoir, tells “the inspiring story of Richard Montaez, a Frito Lay janitor who helped disrupt the food industry,” according to Disney+.

The film stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera and Annie Gonzalez. The film has been the subject of debate due to questions surrounding the invention of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor. Montaez claimed to have created it, while Frito-Lay disputed this claim. However, Longoria clarified to People magazine that his intention was “never to tell the story of the Cheeto.”

“‘Flamin’ Hot’ is the story of Richard Montaez, told from his perspective,” Frito-Lay told People magazine in a statement. “His contributions to Frito-Lay are highlighted throughout the film, especially his insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers and engage the Hispanic community, a legacy that PepsiCo continues today. We are grateful to him and hope people enjoy the film.”

During her Cannes appearance, Longoria said Latinos were still underrepresented in front of and behind the camera and “still don’t exploit women in the Latino community.”

Longoria added, “So the myth that Hollywood is so progressive is a myth when you look at the data,” saying there is an “illusion” of “fairness” in the industry. “I mean, yes, we had some wins but like no, we still have so much to do.”

The actress noted that inequity in hiring is more Hollywood “unknowingly hires who they’ve always hired” than intentional unfairness.

Longoria said she was disappointed “not to have seen much change” in the representation of Latinos behind the camera since she founded her production company UnbeliEVAble in 2005.

As an actress early in her Hollywood career, she said she wanted more control over the final product.

“When I was performing, I didn’t feel like I was reaching my full potential as a human being,” she said. “I was like, I go to work, I stand on a mark, I say my lines and I go home. I don’t edit it. I don’t run it. I don’t put the music on it. I don’t market it. I don’t have a say in anything,” and that really bothered me, so immediately I was like, Hey, I don’t like that. I’m going back to producing and directing,” which she said she was doing before she rose to fame for “Desperate Housewives.”

The ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ actress has since taken a step back from acting to focus on producing and directing.

