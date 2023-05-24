Entertainment
Eva Longoria slams Hollywood for unfair treatment
Eva Longoria said Tuesday that female directors of color don’t have as many chances as white men in Hollywood.
“I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” the ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum said of Cannes. her first feature film “Flamin Hot” at the Kering Women in Motion Conference.
Longoria, who directed episodes of “Black-ish” and “Jane the Virgin,” said she realized the last Latina-directed studio movie was 20 years ago.
“We can’t have a movie every 20 years,” she said. “So the problem is if this movie fails, people say, Oh, Latino stories don’t work. Oh, the female directors really don’t cut it.”
WHERE ARE ALL THE LATINOS IN HOLLYWOOD? SOME WARN THAT THEIR LACK OF REPRESENTATION IS PERSONAL
She added, “We don’t get a lot of at-bats. A white man can make a $200 million movie, fail, and get another one. Right?”
She said she felt like shooting “Flamin Hot”: “We got one at bat. We got a chance. Gotta get it right, gotta do it right, gotta work twice as hard, I I have to hustle everyone in the room, I have to work twice as fast, I have to do it twice as cheaply. You really take the generational trauma with you in the making of the film.”
The 48-year-old said those pressures had “fuelled” her. “I was just determined and excited for the trip and we have a great movie,” she said.
“Flamin’ Hot,” based on a 2013 memoir, tells “the inspiring story of Richard Montaez, a Frito Lay janitor who helped disrupt the food industry,” according to Disney+.
The film stars Jesse Garcia, Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera and Annie Gonzalez. The film has been the subject of debate due to questions surrounding the invention of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavor. Montaez claimed to have created it, while Frito-Lay disputed this claim. However, Longoria clarified to People magazine that his intention was “never to tell the story of the Cheeto.”
“‘Flamin’ Hot’ is the story of Richard Montaez, told from his perspective,” Frito-Lay told People magazine in a statement. “His contributions to Frito-Lay are highlighted throughout the film, especially his insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers and engage the Hispanic community, a legacy that PepsiCo continues today. We are grateful to him and hope people enjoy the film.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
During her Cannes appearance, Longoria said Latinos were still underrepresented in front of and behind the camera and “still don’t exploit women in the Latino community.”
Longoria added, “So the myth that Hollywood is so progressive is a myth when you look at the data,” saying there is an “illusion” of “fairness” in the industry. “I mean, yes, we had some wins but like no, we still have so much to do.”
The actress noted that inequity in hiring is more Hollywood “unknowingly hires who they’ve always hired” than intentional unfairness.
Longoria said she was disappointed “not to have seen much change” in the representation of Latinos behind the camera since she founded her production company UnbeliEVAble in 2005.
As an actress early in her Hollywood career, she said she wanted more control over the final product.
“When I was performing, I didn’t feel like I was reaching my full potential as a human being,” she said. “I was like, I go to work, I stand on a mark, I say my lines and I go home. I don’t edit it. I don’t run it. I don’t put the music on it. I don’t market it. I don’t have a say in anything,” and that really bothered me, so immediately I was like, Hey, I don’t like that. I’m going back to producing and directing,” which she said she was doing before she rose to fame for “Desperate Housewives.”
The ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ actress has since taken a step back from acting to focus on producing and directing.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/eva-longoria-calls-out-hollywood-unfair-treatment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump gets March 2024 court date in silent money case
- Eva Longoria slams Hollywood for unfair treatment
- Can Fresno Close the Economic Gap? California Millions Boost Black Businesses and Agricultural Tech
- A 4-year-old boy fell over the border wall
- China’s new anti-spy law is just the start – POLITICO
- The eliminated candidate supports Erdogan of Turkiye
- Obituary: ‘RRR’ actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58
- ‘Thursday Night Football’ flex benefits Amazon, not fans in stands
- Gen Z has canceled skinny jeans, here’s what’s replacing them
- Stock market today: Wall Street slips as debt worries escalate WSB-TV Channel 2
- Open sourcing the Rust crate audit
- The NFL gives KC two new international markets