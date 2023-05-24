Jonathan Kahane: entertained by the school committee

Published: 05/23/2023 16:04:35
Modified: 05/23/2023 16:02:04
Spring is coming and its many harbingers are appearing everywhere we look. Some of them are cheerful and beautiful. Others, well
The flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, the daylight is increasing and we can hear the crackle of the bat and the roar of the crowd. There are also skunks wandering around and ants in the kitchen.
The sure sign of spring that I would like to talk about here is that once again our favorite shows begin their periods of hibernation, and we viewers are subjected to reruns.
The entertainment I will miss the most during this break is the melodramatic episodes of the local reality TV show that became, not just a local sensation, but a national, and even international, one last season. I am referring, of course, to the choice of the School Boards of Easthampton for the post of Superintendent of Schools. This production provided its followers with unparalleled suspense as well as slapstick midnight phone calls, nightly raids, broken contracts, inexcusable language, abdication of high office and internal turmoil, to name a few. .
The action reached a crescendo at the end of this season when we story followers were treated to an episode where the committee awarded the coveted position of Superintendent of Schools to their first choice and were then forced to undergo the unequivocal insult to be treated as Dames. The cry of dismay could be heard all over the world. The group later rescinded its offer.
I was particularly interested in this show since I sat on the Westhampton school committee years ago and chaired the summit for a while. We dealt with mundane issues such as budgets, bullying/violence, curriculum, security, salaries and other trivial matters. I am grateful that we never had to weather the storm of being addressed as ladies and gentlemen. Making the wrong decision on this issue could easily irrevocably damage the education of our young people.
Mark Twain made a compelling statement that seems appropriate to quote here: First, God created fools for practice. Then he did school commissions.
Whoops. After reading the above, I hope that the Easthampton School Board will not decide to ban The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. This would no doubt open up another field of controversy. Amen, I mean Apersons.
Jonathan Kahane
Westhampton
