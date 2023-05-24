Aniruddh Dave recalls crying after facing the camera after recovering from Covid-19 | Bollywood

Actor Aniruddh Dave says his road to recovery was difficult as many thought the game was over for him. He suffered from a serious episode of Covid-19 and remained in intensive care for a long time. Aniruddh Dave has opened up on his recovery from Covid-19.

I just came back from a near death experience and I understand very well that if I come back, it’s for a reason. My lungs were weak and I had difficulty speaking. Speaking a single line without gasping was an impossible task! I was suggested to play the harmonica and to repeat this exercise every day, says The lower end of the bell actor during his recent visit to Lucknow.

Dave adds that he’s happy to be back in the game. Returning to acting was a far-fetched idea over a year ago. How much I cried when I first faced the camera after overcoming my health issues. Now I want to work hard and make the most of the opportunities that come my way. I also see myself on screen with movies like Sanjiv Jaiswals Quota: reservation and a few others, I felt strongly that I was back in business and reliving my passion.

Speaking about getting down to business with the late filmmaker Satish Kaushik, Dave says, Satish sir had been my guide and I will always be grateful to him for trusting me with Paper-2. I never thought we would lose him so soon and I would be broken again. He was among those who wholeheartedly stood by my side during my difficult times. The film is in post-production.

Playing an army cadet, Dave thinks it turned out to be a very difficult job for him. I was surprised when Satish ji offered me the role of an army cadet, because a much fitter actor was needed. But then I decided to rework my physical condition and pursue the role. I started running for a mile and stretched it to 10k every day which I continue to this day as my regular fitness mantra.

For now, Dave wants to focus on movies and OTT as he doesn’t feel ready to return to television.

I have good offers from TV but for now I put them on hold because it will require much more time and number of days which is not possible at the moment concludes the YARO Ka Tashan actor.