



INDIANAPOLIS Two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver, who will soon star as Enzo Ferrari in a biopic about the Italian auto magnate, will be the honorary starter for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Driver has played perhaps the most famous role of Kylo Ren in the three most recent Star Wars films, and he was nominated for an Oscar for his work in BlacKkKlansman” And Marriage story. Driver also received four Primetime Emmy nominations for the comedy-drama Girls and her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2020. Adam is in for one of the most exhilarating, powerful and thrilling moments in all of sport as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race, a said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. the announcement on Tuesday. Driver grew up in Mishawaka in northern Indiana before serving in the armed forces with the Marines. He returned from duty and enrolled at Indianapolis University before auditioning for Julliard, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. His other films include Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky and Martin Scorsese’s Silence. He also appeared on and off Broadway in Look Back in Anger and Lanford Wilson’s revival of “Burn This”. Given its traditional Memorial Day weekend placement, the Indy 500 is steeped in military pageantry. There are enlistment ceremonies, helicopters and other equipment on display, and the game of Taps just before the call to start the engines. Driver enlisted in the Marines shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks and served in the 1st Marines as a mortarman for nearly three years. After an ATV injury, he was medically released as a Lance Corporal and later co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit organization that organizes theater and music performances for the military. Race day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans around the world and especially our active duty military and veterans, Boles said. “Adam is not only a recognized star across the world, but also a former US Marine who will be a very fitting addition to the greatest racing show. ___ Auto racing AP: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

