“Incredibly difficult”: Relic Entertainment lays off more than 100 employees





Relic Entertainment, one of Canada’s oldest video game companies, announced layoffs that will affect more than 33% of its global workforce. The SEGA-owned company laid off 121 employees on Tuesday, May 23 and shared the news on Twitter. THEage of empires-maker cited a combination of industry challenges as the reason. Relic Chief Executive Justin Dowdeswell and Chief Operating Officer Heidi Eaves sent an email message to all staff on the day of the layoffs, which was also shared on LinkedIn. An announcement from Relic Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/EITW2tbG7w Relic Entertainment (@relicgames) May 23, 2023 “The combination of significant project delays, rapidly rising costs, high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates has had a combined negative effect on our business,” Dowdeswell and Eaves said in an email. audience. “As a result, the measure of success for a studio of our size has increased, and that has put more pressure on our titles to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. “All of these factors led us to the decision with SEGA to significantly reduce the size of our studio and refocus our efforts.” The Vancouver-based video game studio behind genre-defining games like Homeworld, Dawn of War, Company of Heroes and Age of Empires IV previously had 317 employees, according to its LinkedIn page. Relic also announced that it will provide support to everyone affected by the layoffs, including severance, benefits, career counseling and outplacement services. “The reality is that we are saying goodbye to a lot of incredibly dedicated and talented people,” Dowdeswell and Eaves added in their message to the entire team. “Right now, our priority is to make sure we do everything we can for them. “To those who will leave, I am deeply sorry for the impact this will have on you… To those who will remain, I am also sorry for the impact this will have on you. Today we said goodbye to our colleagues, teammates and friends. Relic Entertainment is just the latest video game studio and tech company to be hit by layoffs. Absolute Software laid off 5% of its team in April, Electronic Arts announced a 6% reduction in its global workforce in March, and Appnovation laid off around 20% of its staff in February.

