News | City of West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood continues to draw attention to the city’s environmental efforts and civic gathering initiatives with information-sharing and education opportunities, which aim to raise community awareness of the city’s programs and policies related to open spaces, West Hollywood’s natural and built environments, as well as environmental and sustainability efforts.

The City will host a free in-person symposium called POPS + PARTS: Exploring the potential of new public spaces in West Hollywood. This community event will explore the value of adding new public private spaces (POPS) to the city of West Hollywood from multiple angles and highlight great examples of successful, community-focused open spaces and green spaces. which have been integrated as part of a new development.

THE POP + COINS The symposium will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pacific Design Center, located at 8687 Melrose Avenue. It is free and open to the public. Parking is available for $15 at the Pacific Design Center and limited parking is available across the street at the West Hollywood Park five-story parking structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard at the rate of $1 for every 20 minutes with a maximum of $12. Refreshments will be offered. RSVP is requested via Eventbrite at https://weho-pops-parts-symposium.eventbrite.com.

Over the past century in America, a particular type of public urban space has emerged, privately owned and maintained, but accessible to the public. Also known by the acronym POPS, these spaces are focused on public use and enjoyment, not private enterprise. Examples include community gardens, pocket parks, botanical gardens, urban plazas, arcades or paseos, outdoor exhibition or event spaces, viewing platforms, bandstands, stairways urban, greenhouses or atriums, walkways or green alleys and micro-forests or wildlife sanctuaries.

Creatively located and designed, high quality public spaces can deliver a wide range of social, cultural and economic benefits to individuals, businesses and the community as a whole. Psychologically, they can contribute to larger goals of civic health and well-being. When designed in concert with nature and in relatively small footprints, these spaces can have a significant impact on restoring ecosystems threatened by new developments.

This POPS+PARTS symposium will examine, through multiple lenses and perspectives, the captured value and broader societal benefits of integrating private public spaces into commercial contexts and explore how these spaces might fit into the city of West Hollywood in the future.

Presentations scheduled for the symposium include:

Economic value of POPS+PARTS as incubators and engines of vitality with Candace Damon, Chair of the Board, HR&A Advisors;

Psychological value of public spaces as places of personal well-being with Sofie Kvist, designer and urban strategist and partner at Gehl;

Socio-cultural value of public spaces as places of gathering, meaning and inclusion with Esmi Rennick, Social Impact Designer, CityWorks Design;

Climate action: creating opportunities to improve the local ecosystem with Katherine Pakradouni, horticulturist and educator, Seed to Landscape;

Types: Biophilic public spaces on the ground (POPS) and in the air (PARTS) with Karin Liljegren, Founder and Director, Environment;

Success in the design of public spaces: Creative Case Studies with Abby Stone, Senior Landscape Project Manager, Rios.

The City of West Hollywood is dedicated to sustainability and environmental preservation, including:

Participation in the National Wildlife Federations Mayors Monarch Pledge to mark the city’s commitment to saving the monarch butterfly and other pollinators through raising public awareness and expanding pollinator gardens throughout West Hollywood;

Designation by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as Green Energy Community achieving 65% of its energy consumption as 100% renewable through voluntary green energy that goes beyond California State standards. EPAs Green Energy Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase the use of green energy among U.S. organizations to advance the U.S. market for renewable energy and the development of these sources as a means to reduce air pollution and other impacts environmental issues associated with the use of electricity. Learn more about how the West Hollywood community gets its green energy;

Green Building Program, the state’s first green building code, which builds on state requirements and incorporates specific local requirements for new buildings and renovations to target energy efficiency, improve environmental and community health and to help the City shape a sustainable future. The Green Building Program was recently updated effective January 1, 2023 to include more aggressive standards for electric vehicle charging stations; And

Implemented a new organics collection program in accordance with SB 1383, a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants by reducing organic waste disposal . To help community members collect food scraps, the City of West Hollywood and Athens Services hosted two events to provide free kitchen compost buckets for food scraps collection to community members. .

The city’s Urban Forest Management Plan presents a 20-year guide to help shape the current and future state of the city’s trees. The plan identifies 68 actions and eight broad goals that strive to maintain, protect and enhance West Hollywood’s urban forest, which includes both public trees and privately owned trees. The Citys Heritage Tree program focuses on identifying specimen trees, promoting tree awareness, advocating for the protection of the benefits of mature trees, and educating community members about the city’s heritage trees and best practices. maintenance. The City has created an educational webpage on best practices for caring for young trees and community members are encouraged to view the resource videos and take the Tree Steward Pledge.

Finally, the city will continue to implement its people-centered Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which outlines the city’s planned path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and adapt to the impacts of climate change while focusing equity and quality of life outcomes for the West Hollywood community. The City is delighted to develop a public dashboard who will monitor the progress made under the CAAP towards achieving carbon neutrality. To learn more about the city’s ongoing sustainability programs and initiatives as well as information and resources, visit WeHo Climate Action & Sustainability.

For more information on the symposium, please contact Ric. Abramson, City Architect at the City of West Hollywood at (323) 848-6476 or [email protected] or Emily Rotman, Assistant City of West Hollywood Planner, at (323) 848-6802 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

