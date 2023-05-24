“He said, I need to see his underwear”

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she was once made uncomfortable by a director on the sets of a film in her Bollywood debut. The actress said she felt humiliated, so much so that she decided to withdraw from the project.

Priyanka Chopra recalled that the director in question wanted to see her underwear “while filming a striptease scene. She recounted the dehumanizing moment” to The Zoe Report. The actress was supposed to play a character who goes undercover.

Priyanka recalled, It was maybe 2002 or 03, I’m undercover, I seduce the guy – that’s obviously what girls do when they’re undercover. But I seduce the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to overlap. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise why is anyone coming to see this film?

She continued, he didn’t tell me. He told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing but how I can be used, my art isn’t important, what I contribute isn’t important. Two days later, Priyanka left the film. I just couldn’t watch it every day,” Priyanka said of the director.

It comes after Priyanka talked about taking a break from Bollywood after people pushed her into a corner.” She also shared that she was tired of politics.”

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka shared, “I never said this so I’m going to say it because you’ll make me feel safe” and continued I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood) I had people not casting me, I had a hard time with people, I’m not good at playing this game so I was a bit tired of politics and I said I needed a break.”