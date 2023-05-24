Matt Damon Says Turning Down Avatar Was “The Dumbest Thing An Actor Has Ever Done” In History

Matt Damon called passing up a key role in the hit 2009 film Avatar “the dumbest thing an actor has ever done in theater history.”

The 52-year-old star, speaking with entertainment tonight while taking part in a new promotional campaign for Stella Artois with Zoe Saldana of Avatar, he decried her decision not to participate in the record film.

The Boston native reportedly pocketed around $250 million to star as Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) in James Cameron’s film opposite Saldana’s character, Neytiri.

“I don’t think your career has suffered from it, believe me,” Saldana reassured him.

The star of classics like Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan and The Departed joked, “Do you know what kind of movie it would have been if I was in it?”

The latest: Matt Damon, 52, called passing up a key role in the hit 2009 film Avatar “the dumbest thing an actor has ever done in theater history”. Photographed in Austin in March

Damon went on to credit Saldana, 44, for her involvement in several blockbuster films that have grossed over $2 billion, including Avatar and its 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Saldana replied, “I didn’t plan on it, believe me – I always felt blessed to have been cast, to have worked very hard and to have auditioned.” I am not Matt Damon. I cannot refuse Avatars.’

Damon replied, “I’ve probably done about 50 movies. I’ve never been in a movie that made $1 billion.

Cameron said in an interview late last year that he tried to console Damon for his career misstep, which would have earned the actor 10% of the film’s profits.

“He fights for it,” said the filmmaker BBC radio. “And I really think you know, ‘Matt, you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, forget it.'”

He added: “But he had to do another Bourne movie that was on his trail and there was nothing we could do about it.” He therefore had to refuse with regret.

The Boston native reportedly pocketed an estimated $250 million to star as Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) in James Cameron’s film

Damon is involved in a new Stella Artois promotional campaign with Zoe Saldana of Avatar

Damon said British GQ in October 2019, passing on the lucrative role was one of the “biggest regrets” of his career.

“Jim Cameron offered me Avatar,” he said. “And when he offered it to me, he said, ‘Now listen. I do not need anyone. I don’t need a name for that, a named actor.

“If you don’t take that, I’ll find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you. But if you take the part, I’ll give you 10%.”‘