Entertainment figure on trial in Rotorua for sex offences: wife agreed to him having casual sex with others

A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

The wife of an entertainment figure told a High Court jury she knew her husband had casual sex with other women but was ok as long as he did not establish relations with them.

The woman’s husband, whose name has been provisionally withheld, is on trial in Rotorua and faces 25 rape, sexual assault and drug charges involving nine complainants.

The Crown alleges that the man, for several years, raped or sexually assaulted the women – on occasion forcing some of them to take illegal drugs, leaving them unable to control their bodies.

The man’s wife, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jury today that she and her husband had a healthy sexual relationship but knew her husband was not faithful because of discussions between their associates.

It was an unsaid between us. I knew what was going on but as long as it didn’t affect me personally in our house, I was fine with it.

When asked in cross-examination by the man’s attorney, Ron Mansfield KC, if she had also formed relationships with the women, she said yes.

Mansfield asked the woman if she and her husband had ever engaged in a threesome and she said they had done it once in previous years.

She said her husband admitted at one point, after being confronted, that he had been having an affair with another woman for about two years.

When asked in re-examination by Crown attorney Anna Pollett how she knew about her husband’s casual sex, the man’s wife said their associates generally talked about it.

When asked if her husband had admitted to any other affairs apart from casual sex, the woman said there was a second woman he had told her about whom he had had a relationship with during their marriage .

She said she didn’t agree with any of these relationships.

Earlier in her testimony, she was asked about an occasion when she went away for a few days with her husband and others and stayed at a house outside of town.

She said a woman staying at the house left after the first night, explaining in a text that something had happened during the night and she didn’t feel comfortable staying.

The woman said she confronted her husband and he admitted that he kissed the woman.

The woman said she had completely lost it. Later, her husband told her that the woman had kissed him back but when he tried to kiss her again, she didn’t seem enthusiastic and asked him to leave the room.

The man’s wife said she told her husband it was disrespectful and disgusting. He apologized to his wife for what he had done.

The jury had already heard testimony from the woman the man kissed, who said the man entered her bedroom, kissed her forcefully, held her against a wall and sexually assaulted her despite his resistance on several occasions.

It is the defense that sex and drugs, among other things, were part of the man’s way of life, but it was also the way of life of those around him.

Mansfield told the jury that his client was popular and did not need to resort to alcohol and drugs to have sex with women.

He said the complainants had been pushed since the first woman made the allegations and it started what he described as a MeToo Fest.

The trial, scheduled for six weeks, is before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. The temporary deletion of the man’s name remains until the end of the trial.