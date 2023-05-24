Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood director wanting to see her ‘undies’: ‘It was a dehumanizing moment’





Priyanka Chopra has established herself as one of the most popular actresses in the world and currently stars in “Citadel”. The ‘Barfi’ star recently recalled how a director once made her feel uncomfortable and asked Priyanka to show him her underwear. Recalling the incident, Priyanka said she left the film after two days and refunded the production for what she had spent. “It might have been 2002 or 2003. I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy – obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing ( I wanted to diaper. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see his underwear. Otherwise, why is anyone coming to see this movie?” Priyanka said. She added: “He didn’t tell me. He told the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of the how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” On the work side, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in a romantic drama “Love Again” alongside Sam Heughan. The film is directed by Jim Strouse and revolves around a woman trying to come to terms with the death of her fiancé. The protagonist texts her fiancé’s old number but is unaware that the number has been assigned to someone else. Priyanka is currently seen in ‘Citadel’ which is streaming on Prime Video. Besides Priyanka, the web series also stars Richard Madden. The series has already been renewed for a second season and the first season will have six episodes. Priyanka is also in talks to star in Amazon Studios’ “Assume Noting” show and would serve as the project’s executive producer. Assume Nothing would be a limited series based on the book of the same name by Tanya Selvaratnam. The book will be adapted and produced by Mimi Won Techentin. According to Deadline, Joanna Coles and Jessica Whitaker will serve as executive producers for Joanna Coles Productions, and Priyanka and Mary Rohlich will serve as executive producers for Purple Pebble Pictures.

