Stay Thanda Thanda cool cool like Bollywood





It’s that scorching time of year again when horrible heat waves engulf our beings and nothing but a cool breeze or a glass of icy refreshment brings us back to life. Love Verma shows us what Bollywood drinks to stay love love cool cool in movies. Telephone sessions Like the ghostly hottie recreating her sensual’amsutra‘ pictures for the ghost huntersno one beats Katrina Kaif at the thirst trap game. Dilwale Raveena Tandon says bravo to the power of sparkling and flavors! Veere Di Marriage Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania soak up the sun and sea while savoring the best of tropical paradise. Summer postcards are made of scenes like this. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Shah Rukh Khan’s real love for cola drinks comes across on screen along with his endorsement for every brand worth his fizz in the market. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Crew Nariyal Pani on Team Mocktail for the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman Assi tusi peeyange lassiBollywood resident Hydration King teaches Amrita Singh the art of Punjab national to like. Gulp in one go; not sparkling moochinot funny. Kal Ho Naa Ho Who better than perky Preity Zinta to herald the smiles and sweetness only found in frothy, frothy ice cream milkshakes? Bajrangi Bhaijaan What the bikini is to the beaches, lassi is for wrestlers – a wholesome stereotype brilliantly demonstrated by the star of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Maine Pyaar Kiya In its early days, it was Sallu’s love of soft drinks, cases and crates, that reinforced its youthful and restless image. Doom 2 Bipasha Basu shows what time looks like to me in movies. Lie back, let your hair down like a goddess on the beach with a colorful drink for company. Bekhudi Cold drink dates and bubbly first love scenarios are made of stuff like Kajol-Kamal Sadanah’s first movie. Andaz Apna Apna Cheers for Bollywood’s most timeless and tastiest concoction: Pesh hai sorbet-e-jannat. secret superstar From Chai in soda, is there something perfectionist Aamir Khan can’t find study In? Anjaana Anjaani PC, RK unlock another level of freshness with their portable juice and straw kits. For a couple Down to Kamal Haasan-Rati Agnihotri’s racing romance. Baaghi Clearly, Tiger Shroff doesn’t believe in a certain D’Mello thoda khao thoda pheko philosophy as it recycles the juicy coconut to doodle cute emojis. taal Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sipping cola from the same straw is Subhash Ghai’s old-school romance that comes closest to a kiss. gun day A cool new twist on sipping the same glass syndrome offered by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s heart, friendshipetc Tamasha Nothing beats the heat like watching a movie in an air-conditioned cinema with chilled cooler cups and popcorn for company, recall Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Dear friends, believes SRK. Pyaas orange juice hai, confirms Kajol. Jab we met Cola shola sab apni jagah by hai. By paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai. Bebo tells it like it is. She is not alone at all for the virtues of thank you thank you paani. Marriage by Amrita RaojalThe offers are both memorable and meaningful. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota But no one showcased his dehydrating fights, life-saving powers like Abhimanyu Dasani and his water backpack in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

