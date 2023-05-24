…Ready for it? NU Swifties prepare for the Eras tour in Chicago NU Swifties prepare for the Taylor Swifts Eras tour in Chicago

Taylor Swift fans’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true with the Eras Tour is making its way across the country, and its next stop in Chicago has Northwestern students preparing to be “enchanted.”

The singer-songwriter’s sixth tour spans 52 dates in 20 US cities. She will perform at Soldier Field June 2-4, with girl in red and OWENN opening Friday and Saturday and MUNA and Gracie Abrams opening Sunday.

Getting tickets has been a “Sad Beautiful Tragic” experience for many Swifties. Ticketmaster, which has exclusive contracts with many of the stadiums Swift will perform at, proved ill-equipped to handle the high demand. Many fans waited in a queue for hours to select tickets and pay, and some had to restart the process – more than once, for a few – after the website crashed. The original ticket price range was $49 to $499, but Ticketmaster fees and dynamic pricing increased costs.

Second-year SESP Olivia Orren, who said she was known as “Taylor Swift’s friend,” applied for the Verified Fan presale and encouraged the rest of her family to do the same. Orren’s father was the only one selected for it, so Orren logged into his account the morning of the presale in hopes of buying tickets for one of the Chicago dates.

Despite her “Mastermind” planning, she was unable to secure them.

“I waited all day, opened my laptop in the rain and everything to get tickets,” Orren said.

Later, a friend presented Orren with a ticket, which his friend’s father purchased on presale for Chicago Bears season ticket holders. Ticketmaster canceled the regular sale after fans reported difficulty getting tickets during the presale.

Sophomore communications student Maya Jategaonkar said her location at NU may have helped secure her spot at the May 27 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Because the presale started at local time for the shows, she logged on to Ticketmaster an hour before people bought tickets for the Chicago dates.

“Just by a fluke, I was around No. 500 in the queue,” Jategaonkar said. “I don’t know if it was luck that made the website work, or if it was because the servers weren’t as busy here as they are in the New York metro area, but it worked out in the end. .”

Jategaonkar will attend the concert with his two sisters and three of their friends. As an older sister, she says, she passed on her love for Swift’s music to her younger siblings.

For nostalgic reasons, Jategaonkar said his favorite Swift albums are “Fearless” and “Speak Now.”

“I remember getting the ‘Speak Now’ CD when it came out as a gift, and it was constantly playing on our family CD player in our playroom growing up,” Jategaonkar said. “The original music is some of my favorites simply because it reminds me of my childhood.”

As the name suggests, the Eras Tour includes songs from across Swift’s 17-year career. Many fans donned themed outfits inspired by one of her 10 albums.

Weinberg’s sophomore, Elah Unger-Levinson, attends the June 4 show at Soldier Field and said she was inspired by “Reputation” for her ensemble. Jategaonkar said her clothes and accessories would pay homage to “Red”, and Orren said she planned to channel “Lover”.

“It’s like ‘The Man’, but like ‘The Man’ meets Elle Woods, so it’s all the energy of the ‘Lover’ era,” Orren said.

On each show, Swift performs two “surprise” tracks that are not part of her usual setlist. With the exception of those on her latest album, “Midnights,” or those where she makes a mistake (like singing the bridge wrong during “Death By a Thousand Cuts” in Arlington, Texas), Swift has said she doesn’t would repeat no surprise songs.

Orren said she joins a livestream, often on TikTok, every night Swift performs to see what tracks she has picked.

“I shed a tear every night because every night I lose an amazing song – because every song is amazing,” Orren said.

This weekend, Jategaonkar said she would love to hear “The Story Of Us” or “The Way I Loved You,” and Unger-Levinson said she hoped to hear “Never Grow Up.”

Orren said she would prefer “Holy Ground” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” to be performed at the show she will be attending.

“It would be a happy, amazing sob, and I would cry on my deathbed in the happiest way, if she played (these songs),” Orren said.

Long story short, many NU Swifties are up for a cathartic experience at the Eras Tour.

“I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift, and she’s such an uplifting person in the music business,” Unger-Levinson said. “I’m so excited to see all of his songs live.”

E-mail: [email protected]

Related stories:

— Liner Notes: Taylor Swift does it again with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

— Liner Notes: Taylor Swift Meets Us At Midnight With “Midnights”

— Podculture: the sounds of NU