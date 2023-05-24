Entertainment
…Ready for it? NU Swifties prepare for the Eras tour in Chicago NU Swifties prepare for the Taylor Swifts Eras tour in Chicago
Taylor Swift fans’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true with the Eras Tour is making its way across the country, and its next stop in Chicago has Northwestern students preparing to be “enchanted.”
The singer-songwriter’s sixth tour spans 52 dates in 20 US cities. She will perform at Soldier Field June 2-4, with girl in red and OWENN opening Friday and Saturday and MUNA and Gracie Abrams opening Sunday.
Getting tickets has been a “Sad Beautiful Tragic” experience for many Swifties. Ticketmaster, which has exclusive contracts with many of the stadiums Swift will perform at, proved ill-equipped to handle the high demand. Many fans waited in a queue for hours to select tickets and pay, and some had to restart the process – more than once, for a few – after the website crashed. The original ticket price range was $49 to $499, but Ticketmaster fees and dynamic pricing increased costs.
Second-year SESP Olivia Orren, who said she was known as “Taylor Swift’s friend,” applied for the Verified Fan presale and encouraged the rest of her family to do the same. Orren’s father was the only one selected for it, so Orren logged into his account the morning of the presale in hopes of buying tickets for one of the Chicago dates.
Despite her “Mastermind” planning, she was unable to secure them.
“I waited all day, opened my laptop in the rain and everything to get tickets,” Orren said.
Later, a friend presented Orren with a ticket, which his friend’s father purchased on presale for Chicago Bears season ticket holders. Ticketmaster canceled the regular sale after fans reported difficulty getting tickets during the presale.
Sophomore communications student Maya Jategaonkar said her location at NU may have helped secure her spot at the May 27 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Because the presale started at local time for the shows, she logged on to Ticketmaster an hour before people bought tickets for the Chicago dates.
“Just by a fluke, I was around No. 500 in the queue,” Jategaonkar said. “I don’t know if it was luck that made the website work, or if it was because the servers weren’t as busy here as they are in the New York metro area, but it worked out in the end. .”
Jategaonkar will attend the concert with his two sisters and three of their friends. As an older sister, she says, she passed on her love for Swift’s music to her younger siblings.
For nostalgic reasons, Jategaonkar said his favorite Swift albums are “Fearless” and “Speak Now.”
“I remember getting the ‘Speak Now’ CD when it came out as a gift, and it was constantly playing on our family CD player in our playroom growing up,” Jategaonkar said. “The original music is some of my favorites simply because it reminds me of my childhood.”
As the name suggests, the Eras Tour includes songs from across Swift’s 17-year career. Many fans donned themed outfits inspired by one of her 10 albums.
Weinberg’s sophomore, Elah Unger-Levinson, attends the June 4 show at Soldier Field and said she was inspired by “Reputation” for her ensemble. Jategaonkar said her clothes and accessories would pay homage to “Red”, and Orren said she planned to channel “Lover”.
“It’s like ‘The Man’, but like ‘The Man’ meets Elle Woods, so it’s all the energy of the ‘Lover’ era,” Orren said.
On each show, Swift performs two “surprise” tracks that are not part of her usual setlist. With the exception of those on her latest album, “Midnights,” or those where she makes a mistake (like singing the bridge wrong during “Death By a Thousand Cuts” in Arlington, Texas), Swift has said she doesn’t would repeat no surprise songs.
Orren said she joins a livestream, often on TikTok, every night Swift performs to see what tracks she has picked.
“I shed a tear every night because every night I lose an amazing song – because every song is amazing,” Orren said.
This weekend, Jategaonkar said she would love to hear “The Story Of Us” or “The Way I Loved You,” and Unger-Levinson said she hoped to hear “Never Grow Up.”
Orren said she would prefer “Holy Ground” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” to be performed at the show she will be attending.
“It would be a happy, amazing sob, and I would cry on my deathbed in the happiest way, if she played (these songs),” Orren said.
Long story short, many NU Swifties are up for a cathartic experience at the Eras Tour.
“I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift, and she’s such an uplifting person in the music business,” Unger-Levinson said. “I’m so excited to see all of his songs live.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Related stories:
— Liner Notes: Taylor Swift does it again with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
— Liner Notes: Taylor Swift Meets Us At Midnight With “Midnights”
— Podculture: the sounds of NU
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/05/23/lateststories/ready-for-it-nu-swifties-prepare-for-the-eras-tour-in-chicago/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets bail in several terrorism cases
- Xi stresses audit’s unique role in Party’s self-reform
- Sarah Todd: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrity Australian chef Sarah Todd discuss Ayurveda and Indian cuisines
- …Ready for it? NU Swifties prepare for the Eras tour in Chicago NU Swifties prepare for the Taylor Swifts Eras tour in Chicago
- Future of dry synthetic turf in hockey
- Save up to 45% on top rated running shoes
- Wall Street slips as debt worries escalate
- 4 Ways to Strengthen Your Strategy in IT — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- DVIDS – News – Exercise Northern: Strengthening international cooperation and combat readiness
- Retired Army general weighs in on Putin after Russians claim Belgorod attack
- Are things starting to look up for the UK economy?
- US and Czech defense leaders sign security agreement > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News