Entertainment
Award-winning Juneau writer talks Hollywood writers’ strike
While thousands of writers are on strike and 3,000 miles away rally outside major Hollywood studios, award-winning Juneau writer Vera Starbard is also rallying, displaying a large banner from her island home Douglas directly facing the Gastineau Canal. She hopes when the cruise ships come by and see the message.
“I think people might not even realize that we have people in the industry here in Alaska,” she said. “It’s important to know that there are storytellers from Alaska who are contributing to the Hollywood kind of industry, in quotes.”
Starbard is one of 11,500 writers from the Writer’s Guild of America union who have been on strike since early May demanding increased pay, a stable pay structure and working conditions for writers for film, television and other forms of entertainment.
The strike – which is the first strike by Hollywood writers in 15 years – has halted the production of popular talk shows, movies and TV shows on popular streaming platforms and to be released theatrically. It started following tense contract negotiations with major Hollywood studios. Union officials said the studios were taking an “unwavering stance” and “betrayed their commitment to further devalue the writing profession”.
Starbard, who is Tlingit and Dena’ina Athabascan, is an Emmy-nominated writer and her work has been featured on popular shows like the PBS children’s series “Molly of Denali,” the Disney+ series “SuperKitties,” and “Alaska. ABC’s Daily,” which was recently canceled after just one season.
Starbard has been writing professionally for over 25 years, bouncing back as a playwright, journalist, and now television writer. It wasn’t until last year that she said she felt like she made enough money writing to live comfortably, thanks to the pay she earned writing for “Alaska Daily. “.
However, his comfort level has changed since news of the show’s cancellation – marking the swift end of a three-year contract – and the start of the writers’ strike.
“That’s how this industry works – you can have a long contract that you’re beholden to, but they’re not beholden to you,” she said. “The strike is about ensuring that writers can aim for a middle-class life.”
Despite the financial strain the strike will likely put on him — and the thousands of other writers who aren’t getting a paycheck for the duration of the strike — Starbard said it’s time for writers to get paid. fair for their work and that’s why she continues to stay vocal on the subject both on social media and via the banner on her balcony.
Currently, Starbard said it has five projects on hold that will remain on hold until the strike is resolved. As an Alaskan Native woman, Starbard said it’s important to stand up for equity now, in hopes that in the future, the struggle will help create opportunities for more diversity and inclusion in writers’ rooms. She said that is not currently the case and that she wants that to change.
A WGA negotiator said Reuters that the guild’s demands do not specifically address diversity issues, but are intended to protect the economic stability of the industry for future writers.
According to a WGA reportwhite men continue to hold most of the top positions on television, including 58% as showrunners and 64% as executive producers in 2020.
“What the studios are trying to do is make it harder, it’s going to be harder to have more diverse venues — diverse women, queer writers — there’s never been more of us,” a- she declared. “I think I got photo and TV because of the door that opened a little bit wider for me as an Indigenous TV writer, Indigenous playwright, and what the studios are trying to close in on this door again.”
Starbard said she thinks the strike could last for months, but she isn’t sure. The last WGA strike lasted approximately three months, from November 2007 to February 2008, and caused a string of shortened seasons during that time.
Emmy-nominated Juneau residents like playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse and Alaska Southeast University professor X’unei Lance Twitchell say they support Starbard and the other striking writers, but ‘they are not part of the union themselves.
• Contact journalist Clarise Larson at [email protected] or (651)-528-1807.
