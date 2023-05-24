Zoo News: Success as a community member | News, Sports, Jobs





Finally, it looks like we can comfortably agree that summer has officially arrived and the zoo can start managing the animals for the warmer weather ahead. Summer also means the end of another school year and the start of the zoo’s summer camp. Speaking of which, the zoo is still looking to fill their Summer Camp Educator position and if you or someone you know might be interested in helping, you can find the job posting on the webpage MinotParks.com, as well as other employment opportunities throughout the Quartier du Parc. Honestly, I don’t know if it’s just the Park District or the community, but after working in small to mid-sized towns in several parts of the country, ever since working in the Minot Park District made me feel like I going to wear wherever life takes me next. The Parks District team is probably the most dedicated staff I have had the pleasure of working with. It was never a competition, but a community whatever the season and the average citizen will rarely know what to do when each of the departments changes from one season to another. As we move from winter to spring, field sports are the first to push for access to use the facilities and everyone is on deck as multiple departments step in to clear snow from the baseball diamonds. , softball and football throughout the community; all the time keeping our fingers crossed that there is no more snow to come. We all know how it goes. In addition to field sports, district facilities including the zoo are beginning their transition from winter to spring/summer activities at MAYSA, Cameron Tennis Center, Souris Valley Course and even from the zoo. Most of the changes happen in the programming, but there is also a lot of work in the preparation of the installations. For the zoo in particular, the warm weather allows us to re-display animals that were in other areas during the winter months. And starting this week, the horticulture department will start its magic by adding plants all over the zoo campus, which I think sets Roosevelt Park Zoo apart from almost any zoo I’ve ever seen. . With the Zoo, the magic of horticulture will extend its beautification to the entire community over the next few weeks. Along with horticulture kicking into high gear, maintenance staff removed snow removal equipment from their vehicles and drove around town setting up nets on tennis and pickleball courts, cleaning wading pools, swimming pool and slides and in good working order in preparation for the upcoming summer season, preparation of the ball diamond facilities. And then there’s the Auditorium crew who aren’t driven by the seasons as much as they are by the events, going from a basketball game to a prom to a rodeo without batting an eyelid. And there are so many more not mentioned who together make up one of the most dedicated agencies I have been associated with in the entire district. I know this article is supposed to talk about the zoo each week, but without the help of Park District staff, the zoo wouldn’t be what it is today. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/05/zoo-news-success-as-a-part-of-a-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos