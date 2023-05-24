As reported by Variety, Eva Longoria recently called out Hollywood’s bias against female directors during her Kering Women in Motion conversation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Sneaky Maids The star was accompanied by University of Southern California Annenberg professor and researcher Dr. Stacy L. Smith. Longoria makes her feature film directorial debut with the drama Flaming hot.





While chatting with Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, the first female director said she “felt the weight of my community” as well as “the weight of every female director.” Longoria also reflected on Hollywood’s position on films directed by women and noted that female directors do not have the same privilege as male directors.

She said: “We don’t get a lot of bites at the apple. My movie wasn’t low budget by any means – it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last made by Latina studio movie?It was like 20 years ago.We can’t have a movie every 20 years.

Longoria went on to say, “The problem is, if this movie fails, people say, ‘Oh, Latino stories don’t work…the female directors really don’t cut it. We don’t get a lot of at-bats. A white man can make a $200 million movie, fail, and get another one. This is the problem. I get an at-bat, a chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, half the cost.”

The star added, “You really carry the generational trauma with you in the making of the film. For me, that fueled me. I was determined.”

Similarly, Dr. Smith praised Longoria for “walking the walk” working with the Inclusion Initiative. Smith went on to explain the opt-in list, saying, “This was a collaborative effort to reward people who do well on screen when it comes to representation across multiple categories: gender, race, background. ethnic, LGBTQ+ as well as people with disabilities and over the age of 65. Are we showing the stories that are not being told and then who is working behind the camera?

Longoria then noted, “The metric in which you measure success is important. We’ve doubled the number of women behind the camera! They’ve gone from one to two. And you’re like, ‘Okay, technically, you did, but you’ve only hired two women yet. So how you measure success is really important. And inclusion being that metric is so great because you can applaud people who do it well.”

THE Brooklyn-Nine-Nine the actor then reflected on his new film Flaming hot and how Hollywood and other American corporations underestimate the willingness of the Hispanic community to support a movie about Latinos.

Eva Longoria noted that “28% of box office ticket buyers are Latino”

Longoria said, “28% of box office ticket buyers are Latino,” she said. “Your movie won’t succeed if you don’t have the Latino audience. Do you know how many Latinos showed up for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’? Do you know how many Latinos bought a ticket for ‘Fast and the Furious’? -index at the cinema, so why wouldn’t there be content for us if we are the ticket buyers? If we are the viewers?… For me, I’m very proud to throw around this weight of power to purchase. If you don’t talk to us, we may not buy that movie ticket.”

Still, Longoria said there was still work to be done. She noted, “We’re still underrepresented on camera, we’re still underrepresented behind the camera, we’re still not exploiting women in the Latino community. We were 7% on TV and in movies, now we’re at 5%, so the myth that Hollywood is so progressive is a myth when you look at the data.”

She ended by saying, “The illusion is that Hollywood is progressive. The reality is that we’re still way behind when it comes to equal representation.”