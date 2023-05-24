Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest aged 51, shocked TV fraternity responds





TV actor Nitesh Pandey, last seen on popular Star Plus show Anupamaa as Dheeraj, has died aged 51. He suffered cardiac arrest in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Producer JD Majethia who worked extensively with Nitesh confirmed to indianexpress.com that Nitesh Panday was traveling for work when he passed away. He told Indianexpress.com that Nitesh was in Igatpuri and suffered cardiac arrest. He died around 2 a.m.

According to ANI, Pandey was found dead at his hotel and police are investigating his death. “TV actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. At first glance the cause of death appears to be a heart attack. A police team is present at the hotel and a Investigation is ongoing. Autopsy is pending. Interviews of hotel staff and their relatives are ongoing,” the news agency reported. Nitesh has been in the entertainment industry for almost 25 years where he has mainly worked in television, theater and film. He began his theater career in the early 90s and went on to do a number of television shows. He has appeared in shows such as Tejas, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini. He also had a production house. His most notable films remain Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla, among others. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara remain his last television appearances. The actor who has played several comedic roles throughout his career, once told The Indian Express that for him, “comedy” is one of the most difficult genres. He had said, “You need impeccable timing and you need to be in tune with your co-stars. And making people laugh is the hardest job. Pandey’s colleagues were shocked by his death and many tributes were paid to him. Actor and CINTAA member Amit Behl told indianexpress.com that they learned the news of Nitesh’s death early Wednesday morning. He called it a huge loss and sent prayers to the family. Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter: “This may not be true, but it is. Friend, colleague and talented actor Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh #Actor #Anupama. He also released a statement which read, “The day started with two really sad news. Death of two very talented people. I had the opportunity to direct them both. Vaibhavi Upadhyay as Jasmine in Sarabhai against Sarabhai and Nitesh Pandey in Star network mythology show. Vaibhavi had an accident last night in northern India and Nitesh died at 2am today due to cardiac arrest in Igatpuri. Life can be so unpredictable. May God bless their souls. Actor Rajeshwri Sachdev also mourned his passing and tweeted, “#NiteshPandey gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace.” It may not be true but it is. Friend, colleague and talented actor Nitesh Pandey died of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh

#Actor #Anupama pic.twitter.com/HJ6PB3BYz2 Deven Bhojani (@Deven_Bhojani) May 24, 2023 Bad news

Nitesh Pandey is no more pic.twitter.com/IHNYDmfSrp SB (@suzannebernert) May 24, 2023 Nitesh Pandey: January 17, 1973 – May 23, 2023

Good bye, sir pic.twitter.com/LJgUY2BQGC SuperGullu (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023 His mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday where his last rites will be performed. he is survived by his wife Arpita Pandey.

