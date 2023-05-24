Priyanka Chopra reveals DEHUMANIZING moment when Bollywood manager wanted to see her underwear





Priyanka Chopra opens up about a dehumanizing moment on set (Image credit: Instagram) HIGHLIGHTS Priyanka Chopra reveals a dehumanizing moment

She shared that a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear

She was last seen in Love Again Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. She is a global star and is currently enjoying the success of her latest back-to-back projects including Citadel and Love Again. After revealing the Bollywood diva quit the Hindi film industry because she was pushed into a corner, the actress has now revealed her ‘dehumanizing’ moment on set. Priyanka reveals ‘dehumanizing moment’ on set During a recent interaction, PeCee opened up about filming a movie in which the actress starred as an undercover and later left the movie after a “dehumanizing moment.” She told the Zoe Report that a scene in the film involved her stripping down to seduce a guy. “Obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time).” Going forward, she added that Priyanka wanted to add a layer of it, but the filmmaker denied it and said, “No, I need to see her underwear.” If not, why is anyone coming to watch this movie?” The actress added that the director didn’t even address her when talking about her, opting instead to make the comment in front of her stylist. Priyanka ultimately left the project out of disgust for the director’s actions, choosing instead to recoup the production budget out of pocket. “I just couldn’t watch it every day,” she continued. About Priyanka’s professional front The Bollywood actress made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film Tamizhan. She made her foray into Bollywood in 2003 with Andaaaz. After that, she was seen in Hindi films including Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Fashion, Don, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, The White Tiger and many more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/priyanka-chopra-reveals-dehumanising-moment-when-bollywood-director-wanted-to-see-her-underwear-bollywood-news-article-100469353

