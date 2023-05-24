Three days of games in Key City begin Thursday





PORT TOWNSEND – Key City Public Theater has revitalized the spirit of PlayFest from its 25-year history to showcase new works from regional playwrights and beyond with PlayCraft Originals and 10-minute productions for Sips & Scripts. The pieces will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. All tickets are chargeable for a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at innovative stories in the works, according to a press release. Tickets and information are available at KeyCityPublicTheatre.orgby emailing [email protected], or in person during box office hours 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. PlayCraft Originals is your theatrical construction site with new plays in various “stages” of development, according to Kat Agudo, Audience Services Manager. Featured readings include a new musical from Linda Dowdell and Jessica Welsh, a mystery mashup from Doug Given and the latest piece from solo artist Gin Hammond. Dowdell and Welsh’s “Ghost of the Forest” centers on a notorious early 20th century outlaw, John Tornow, the “wild man of the Wynoochee”. In 1912, Tornow was the subject of the longest running manhunt in state history – wanted for the murder of six men, including his twin nephews. His biggest crime, however, was being different — a man who was more at home in the desert than in civilization, Agudo said. “A classic banished protagonist in the tradition of Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and The Beast, Tornow is a controversial character who is a villain to some and a folk hero to others.” The original two-act musical songs will combine contemporary elements of folk and rock music – for although John Tornow is a figure in Pacific Northwest history, his struggles are universal and timeless. Given’s “A Mystery Carol” stacks Ebenezer Scrooge against Sherlock Holmes in this holiday mishmash of humbug and aggressor, Agudo said. “What will happen when that curmudgeon from Dickens’ vacation in London meets one of the most iconic detectives in literary history?” she says. “Watch to find out how this riddle ends with wit, uplifting fun, and joy that blesses us all.” Hammond’s “Living IncogNegro” asks the question: when your cultural identity is one thing, but your physical identity is another, how do you navigate self-expression? “Living IncogNegro” is both a humorous love letter and an academic talk, dedicated to those who find themselves in the middle of a cultural battle they never asked for. Sips & Scripts will deliver three comedic 10-minute imaginative plays accompanied by cocktails on the KCPT stage with adult content, four-letter words, and the chance to see a cast of actors think on the fly for a shaken-up, choppy final performance evening with emcees Brendan Chambers and Denise Winter. Featured playwrights and their works include Paul Kiernan’s “Numb,” hot coffee on your knees and tapping with your face, Bry Kifolo’s “DIY Book Boyfriend,” where reality and your nervous fantasies collide, collide and culminate, as well as “Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself”, where the Prince of Darkness meets the Trickster. A truly loud night for all! PlayCraft Originals and Sips & Scripts are sponsored by Teresa Goldsmith of John L. Scott Real Estate.





