Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies aged 51 from cardiac arrest





Popular TV actor Nitesh Pandey, who played Dheeraj Kumar in Anupamaa, breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest. His death came as a shock to the Indian showbiz fraternity, which has seen a number of well-known names succumb to cases of cardiac arrest in the recent past. This increase in death cases due to cardiac arrest reminds us that we need to take care of our heart health. According to media reports, the 51-year-old, who also starred in the film Om Shanti Om, died almost immediately after suffering cardiac arrest. He was found dead in his hotel room in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. The news also came as a blow amid the sudden disappearance of two other TV actors – Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Aditya Singh Rajput – due to other reasons. Increase in cardiac arrest cases in India Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is a natural death of cardiac origin announced by a sudden loss of consciousness within an hour of the onset of an acute change in cardiovascular changes. Recently, we have seen an increase in the number of SCDs, especially in younger patients. Common causes are blocked coronary arteries, which can cause a massive heart attack and heart rhythm disorders. There are also other causes, but they are relatively less common. Cases of post Covid-19 cardiac arrest have also increased. Whether it really is something that needs further evaluation and study, says Dr. Prateek Chaudhary, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Asia Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana. What is cardiac arrest? According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute in the United States, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops pumping blood. It interrupts the blood supply to the brain and other important organs is interrupted. They are also caused by certain types of arrhythmia that prevent the heart from pumping blood. Cardiac arrest is an emergency that can kill in minutes. The main causes of arrhythmias are ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia is the main cause of cardiac arrest. Someone who has had cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, congenital heart defects and arrhythmia is at higher risk for cardiac arrest, according to the institute. Symptoms of Cardiac Arrest According to experts, a person who has suffered a cardiac arrest may not show any symptoms. However, some people may experience the following symptoms: Lethargy

Stun

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Chest pain

Heart palpitations

Discomfort in one or both arms, neck, jaw, or stomach

Loss of consciousness

If left unattended, the symptoms of cardiac arrest can be life threatening. Who is at risk for cardiac arrest? One of the most common factors that lead to cardiac arrest is a sedentary lifestyle. Drinking too much alcohol and smoking can also increase your risk of cardiac arrest. Someone who has high blood pressure, high cholesterol, low potassium or magnesium, and obesity is also at risk. However, it may happen that some people do not experience cardiac arrest without any risk factors. Regular check-ups of your cardiovascular health are a must!

