debunking “Satanic Panic” conspiracy theories
Earlier this year, non-binary singer-songwriter Sam Smith performed his song Unholy at the Grammys. Dressed in a red devil-horned top hat and latex costume, the show was inspired by popular occult and gothic aesthetics. And he drew a lot of criticism for allegedly promoting satanic imagery.
Conspiracy theorists charged that the performance was, in fact, a satanic ritual orchestrated by an elite cult of Hollywood Satanists. Its supposed purpose? Morally subverting society by brainwashing and indoctrinating the young.
Only a few months before, a similar mass panic online had taken hold in the form of Balenciaga scandal with conspiracy theorists claiming the fashion brand secretly engaged in child trafficking and satanic ritual abuse.
This was after his latest campaign photographs showed children holding bags of teddy bears who appeared to be dressed in bondage fetish gear.
These are just the latest in a series of satanic conspiracy theoriesfrom 2014 Hampstead Hoaxwhich involved false allegations from a satanic pedophile ring operating in a north London school, to the rise of the now infamous QAnon movement, where supporters believe Satan-worshipping elites are trying to take over society.
Satanism is scary
In the UK and further afield, there is a long history of claims that there are secret Satan-worshipping sects that ritually abuse and sacrifice children. Appearing in the form of moral panics known as satanism is scaryit is possible to trace these rumors and myths return to second-century Rome. Yet they really came into prominence in the Middle Ages.
This satanic mythology has often been used as a means of demonize Jewish communities. In particular, they have often involved false claims that Jews use the blood of non-Jewish, usually Christian, children to ritual purposes.
European witch hunts that took place in the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries also incorporated allegations of devil worship and child sacrifice.
As accusations of satanic abuse have repeatedly come to light unfounded and allegations demystifiedthese rumors and conspiracy theories can cause very real damage.
False allegations of satanic abuse have resulted in online harassment, death threats and attacks. In one case a child was kidnapped after a group mistakenly believed he was the victim of satanic ritual abuse. And there was even death sentences (later overturned), in the case of a 1990s murder trial in the United States.
Indeed, the fear of Satanism can be considered a form of witch hunt. In the 1980s and 1990s there was a massive Satanism scare in the US and UK, known as the satanic panic.
This episode saw many people falsely accused, arrested, and sometimes convicted of satanic abuse. To date, the courts are still working exculpate those who are falsely accused.
In one case, an American couple spent 21 years in prison after being convicted of satanic ritual abuse. Their conviction was finally reversed due to erroneous testimony.
The most famous case is that of McMartin Preschool Trial, which remains the longest and most expensive trial in U.S. history. This followed false allegations that hundreds of children had been sexually abused and involved in satanic rituals at a California preschool. This raised fears that children and society at large could be attacked by satanic forces.
The satanic panic has gained momentum from religious television stations, public authorities and perhaps above all from tabloid media. In the United States and the United Kingdom, it relied on pre-existing societal moral panics relating to cults and child abuse, as well as drawing on existing homophobic narratives.
Today’s theories
Conspiracy theories seem to reappear in times of crisis, as the covid pandemic And terrorist attacks. They are often used as the scapegoat of specific groups believed to be responsible for widespread societal anxieties.
Today, Satanic cult conspiracy theories also fit into other conspiracy theories. Following the pandemic, anti-vax narratives and COVID-19 conspiracy theories are often incorporated.
Some of them claim that the vaccine is the mark of the beastor an attempt by supposed satanic elites to control the masses.
Such claims have also clung to homophobic and transphobic narrativesinterweaving allegations of satanic ritual abuse with existing right-wing ideas that attempt to associate LGBTQ+ communities with grooming and pedophilia.
They also incorporate new world order conspiracies, which are often explicitly anti-Semitic. These allege the existence of a powerful network of elites with a hidden and subversive satanic agenda.
Although such claims may seem outlandish and it may be difficult to understand how people can believe them on the bottom, fears of Satanism focus on two very common enemies: Satan and pedophiles. In this sense, they act as a sort of demonological blueprint.
Many people may first become involved in these theories because they have genuine concerns about child abuse or cults. But those initial concerns can then be manipulated by conspiracy theory rhetoric and online misinformation.
Beyond simply affecting those who are falsely accused, these conspiracy theories can also be emotionally damaging to those taken in them And Their families.
The image of Satanism that these theories offer is inspired by sensationalist occult stereotypes as well as the aesthetics of horror. He lumps them together with notions of witchcraft, Satanism, paranormal and ceremonial occultism to create an amalgamated image of evil.
This is important because ultimately understanding how satanic panic can piggyback on popular political and social issues and weaponize them is crucial to recognizing and eliminating their harmful effects.
