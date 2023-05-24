G Flip and Chrishell Stause’s wedding ‘was super beautiful’ | Entertainment





G Flip’s wedding to Chrishell Stause was “the best day of [their] life”. The 29-year-old music star married Chrishell, 41, in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month, and G Flip revealed they now plan to “marry every year”. The singer told PEOPLE, “It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute. “It will forever be one of the fondest memories of my life. And we actually plan to get married every year. I don’t know why more people don’t. Like, it’s your person that you spend like every Wouldn’t you like to throw a party to celebrate your life every year? So yeah, we’re going to. We’re so into it.” Chrishell started dating G Flip after splitting from Jason Oppenheim, her “Selling Sunset” co-star. The actress actually confirmed their romance during the Netflix show’s reunion episode. Chrishell said at the time: “I recently spent a lot of time with someone who is very important to me. His name is G Flip. They are not binary, so they follow them. And they are extremely musical. talented. “It started because I was just going to be in their video [for ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’]. And it’s about this chaotic love affair. I come from soap operas, I love acting. And with the work we have, I can’t always do it.” Chrishell also revealed that G Flip completely changed her outlook on love. She told Vogue Australia magazine: “[It] opened my brain to the fact that I’m attracted to energy, not just any physical thing that people have in mind. I don’t have a type.”

