I’m going back to my Hawaiian roots, says Nicole Scherzinger | Entertainment
Nicole Scherzinger wants to reconnect with her Hawaiian heritage.
The 44-year-old singer was born in Honolulu, Hawaii’s capital, and Nicole revealed she was learning to sing a Hawaiian song.
Nicole – who is best known for starring in The Pussycat Dolls – shared, “I’m going back to my Hawaiian roots, reconnecting with my elders and the elements, learning to sing Hawaiian with my family.”
The “Right There” hitmaker is also keen to collaborate with Bruno Mars, who was born in Honolulu in 1985.
Nicole thinks they could “create something beautiful” by joining forces.
Speaking to Clara Amfo at the Magnum Boundless Creativity in Music Panel in Cannes, Nicole revealed, “I would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars. We were both from Hawaii so we could really build on our shared heritage and create something beautiful.
“I believe in not limiting yourself and I always strive to push the limits.”
Nicole revealed that she has been working on new music recently and has teamed up with producer Naughty Boy, who has previously collaborated with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Zayn Malik.
Speaking about his next project, the pop star teased, “I worked with Naughty Boy in the studio.”
Nicole remains proud of her success with The Pussycat Dolls, and the chart-topping star is already looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, “PCD,” released in 2005.
When asked how she planned to celebrate the anniversary, Nicole replied, “I think women everywhere should just sing it loud. It’s dedicated to women and it’s an uplifting message.”
The Cannes panel was organized by Magnum to launch the brand new song – JVKE – Golden Hour, which Magnum created using the sounds of the sun created with Nasa’s data library in collaboration with TikTok superstar JVKE and data sonification expert Dr. Robert Alexander.
