The youngest Oscar Best Actor nominee has been threatened for his performance

Trigger Warning: The following refers to child abuse.





It’s not uncommon for child actors to be nominated for Oscars. Heck, it’s not even uncommon for a child actor to win an Oscar: Tatum O’Neal won Best Supporting Actress for moon paper in 1973 when she was only ten years old. Twenty years later, 11 years Anna Paquin won in the same category for his work on The piano. Indeed, from O’Neal to Abigail Breslin In Little Miss Sun, many kids over the years have wowed the Academy with their raw talent and precocious acting skills. But when it comes to the story of the youngest Oscar nominee, jackie cooperthere was such a long way that only talent could take him…

Jackie Cooper’s youthful charm and innocent charisma in Norman bullfightingIt is Skippy captivates viewers to this day, making the Little rascals-as one of the most beloved films in the history of children’s cinema. Likewise, Cooper went on to a long acting career, appearing in films ranging from the 1931 melodrama Field to the years 1978 Superman. But though he never left the movie sets, Cooper came to resent his time as a child star, during which he became so famous and beloved that the media dubbed him “The Boy from America”. Part of what made him resent it certainly has to do with what happened on the set of Skippyon which little Jackie was bullied into crying for not one, but two scenes.

What happened on the set of “Skippy”?

Picture via Paramount

Based on the hit comics of the same name by Percy Crosby, Skippy was adapted for the screen by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Norman Z. McLeodAnd Sam Mintz. The film was directed by Norman Taurog, who at the time was married to Jackie Cooper’s aunt. Cooper, who had already been touring Hollywood since he was a three-year-old boy at the age of silence, was then cast as a relatively well-to-do kid who strikes up a friendship with a the neighboring slum. The film’s central plot has the titular Skippy trying to help his friend Sooky (Robert Cogan) pick up his dog from a cruel neighbor who threatens to kill the animal because of a broken window. Unfortunately, the kids fail to get Sooky’s pet back, which, of course, leads to lots of celluloid tears. Skippy ends with Sooky getting a new licensed dog from her wealthier friend, and Skippy’s father, Dr. Skinner (Willard Robertson), delivering a good beating to the villainous Mr. Nubbins (Donald Haines).

Add to the dead dog the fact that Dr. Skinner initially fails to see his son’s friendship with poorer children with kind eyes and the overall poverty of the United States in the aftermath of the Great Depression, and you have a movie that is definitely going to bring you some tears. Of course, Skippy is full of wonder and childish shenanigans, but it’s also quite sad. So, it’s no wonder that its script required its actors to produce a few tears from time to time. And that’s where little Jackie Cooper’s problems began.

Child actors have been a part of Hollywood since the early days of cinema. However, this does not mean that their rights have always been respected. In 1931, children who acted in movies weren’t even entitled to the money they earned: the California Child Actor’s Bill, which protects some of the money earned by a child star until he was of age, would not be adopted until 1939. So when Cooper couldn’t bring himself to cry on command for his scenes, director Norman Taurog found a creative and cruel way to make him do what he was supposed to do. told him.

From the 1987 book Hollywood triviaCooper had a total of three crying scenes on Skippy. When he couldn’t cry for the first one, his grandmother, who accompanied him on the set, begged him to just be a good boy and cry already. This, of course, did not work. And so Taurog shouted out to his star/nephew and dressed another actor in Skippy’s outfit, implying he’d have Cooper replaced. As expected, this certainly made the little boy cry. However, the worst was yet to come.

In the second crying scene, Cooper shared the stage with a dog. When he failed to produce tears, Taurog had a security guard remove the animal from the set and told Jackie the police were going to kill his dog. To make it all that much more believable, he even got an offbeat gunshot. Again, as expected, this brought tears to Cooper’s eyes. It was all very unpleasant and, frankly, unnecessary: ​​for his third crying scene, Cooper was content to have a conversation with his mother during which she explained to him the motivations of his characters. Just imagining how overwhelmed Skippy felt in this scene was enough to bring the young actor to tears.

Jackie Cooper’s ‘Skippy’ experience affected him

Proving once again that abusing child actors wasn’t really a big deal in the 1930s, Norman Taurog won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1931, beating his competition. Clarence Brown (A free soul), Joseph of Sternberg (Morocco), Lewis Milestone (The first page), And Wesley Ruggles (Cimarron). Mankiewicz and Mintz, however, ended up losing Best Adapted Screenplay to Howard Estabrookit is to take Edna FerberIt is Cimarron. The Ruggles Western also beat Skippy in the Best Picture category. The other nominees were East Lynne, trader’s hornAnd The first page.

But SkippyThe biggest mark in Academy history is Jackie Cooper’s nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the age of nine. To this day, Cooper remains the youngest Oscar nominee of all time. But the ordeal he went through on the set of Skippy was not enough to earn him the prize: in a race against Adolphe Menjou (The first page), Frederic March (The Broadway Royals), Lionel Barrymore (A free soul), And Richard Dix (Cimarron), Cooper did not emerge victorious. Barrymore is the one who left the ceremony with a statuette on his hands. Still, when you’re only nine years old and going up against Lionel Barrymore, it’s an honor to be nominated.

However, the honor did nothing to erase the traumatic experience of working on Skippy Jackie Cooper’s brain. The day Taurog threatened to kill his dog, in particular, had such an impact on the child actor that it even inspired the title of his autobiography, almost half a century later: published in 1981, Please don’t shoot my dog was written by Cooper alongside Dick Kleiner. In an excerpt from the book published by the Los Angeles Time as part of Cooper’s 2011 obituary, the actor recalled crying so hard it became too much for the scene, forcing Taurog to calm him down. He also laments having lost so much of his childhood working on film sets. “Later people tried to make me realize that I had gained more than I had lost being a child star,” Cooper wrote. “But no rationalization, no excuse can compensate for what a child loses – what I lost – when a normal childhood is abandoned for an early film career.”