10 Bollywood Actors As Women In These AI-Generated Photos Are Going Viral





Artist IA Sahid has become a big name on the internet. For what? Because of his magnificent skills in Artificial Intelligence. The artist has given the internet some of the most breathtaking AI-generated photos of major celebrities. Whether it’s Bollywood actors looking old, business tycoons at met gala, or even Indian cricketers as elderly men, all of Sahid’s AI-generated photos have brought down the Internet users under its magic. Artist IA Sahid’s most recent creation features 10 Bollywood actors who look unrecognizable as women. Man shares AI-generated footage of some prominent female-looking Indian actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are among the prominent Indian actors who have been showing their talent for decades. So much so that we have even seen some embody the role of a woman. Salman Khan’s iconic role as a woman in the film Jaan-E-Mann is one of the most significant and famous. However, the look of all these Bollywood actors as women was still not so authentic. But if you want to get a glimpse of how authentic they look as women, i.e. slip into the genre, then this AI artist has you covered. The images feature some of India’s most popular actors portrayed as women. From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, the set of images will leave you spellbound. Artist SK MD Abu Sahid used Midjouney to imagine Indian male actors as beautiful, unrecognizable women. It’s safe to say the result took the internet by storm and in no time the photos went viral online. The image set features Amitabh Bachchan as Amita Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Shahzadi Khan, Varun Dhawan as Varsha Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav as Rajrani Yadav, Aamir Khan as Aamira Khan, Tiger Shroff as Tigress Shroff, Salman Khan as Salma Khan, Akshay Kumar as Akshaya Kumari, Pankaj Tripathi as Pankaja Tripathi and Shahid Kapoor as Shahida Kapoor. Pretty cool names, right? Take a look at these incredible AI-generated images of top Indian actors. Their incredible appearance as a woman will definitely leave you in awe. 1. Amitabh Bachchan 2. Shahrukh Khan 3. Varun Dhawan 4. Rajpal Yadav 5. Aamir Khan 6. Tiger Shroff 7.Salman Khan 8. Akshay Kumar 9. Pankaj Tripathi 10. Shahid Kapoor Check out the viral post below With such amazing outfits and gorgeous makeup, the internet is totally amused and impressed by the magic of AI Indian netizens keep making funny remarks. While appreciating the talent of the AI ​​artist, many people commented on the post. Some even left hilarious messages that caught our attention. AI images have become so advanced and look so realistic that they are often mistaken for the real thing. While many see AI as a great achievement in digital art, many see it as a curse because it will depopularize human labor and devalue it. Still, what do you think of these AI-generated images? Who looked the best? Let us know in the comments. Also Read: 10 Indian Actors as Elderly Men in These AI-Generated Photos Go Viral

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postoast.com/bollywood-actors-as-woman-ai-generated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos