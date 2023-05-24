American Born Chinese Review: Were All Children of Walts

When it came out 17 years ago, Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel American Born Chinese was singular in several ways: for its focus on everyday Asian American characters; for the way he used Chinese mythology to amplify and deepen his story of anomie and immigrant identity; and for the glued, stop-and-start way he told the story. It was perhaps more dignified than exciting, but its novelty and earnestness set it apart.

The eight episode Disney+ Series American Born Chinese, very loosely based on Yang’s book, will be presented Wednesday in a different world, if not a very different pop culture environment. His Asianness is notable but not new; two members of its cast, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, won Oscars in March (and a third, Stephanie Hsu, was nominated) for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the latest Asian film-music-TV landmark or wave asian themed. That the roster of American Born Chinese writers and directors will be almost entirely Asian in 2023 is, in 2023, expectation rather than surprise.

It’s all a long way to get to the point that while American-Chinese offer a number of things, you can expect a textured depiction of suburban life for first- and second-generation immigrants, a flashy incorporation of characters from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, a critique of Hollywood history of racist portrayals of Asians, these things no longer define or delineate the experience of watching or thinking about it . The key word here is neither American nor Chinese but Disney. And the fusion that matters most isn’t the one between East and West, but the all-commercial one between high school comedy-drama and martial arts-influenced superhero action.

So the somewhat disappointing report is that after 17 years, American Born Chinese is a very typical half-hour comedy-drama-supernatural adventure series for teenagers. On the good side, the family at its heart, the teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) and his parents, Christine and Simon (Yeo Yann Yann and Chin Han) are sensitively drawn and have excellent performances, and the naturalistic parts of stories that focus on their home life and Jins’ struggles at school often have humor and a quiet but sure emotional pull.