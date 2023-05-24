Facts About Earth’s ‘Sister Planet’ Venus, Goddess of the Evening Sky

Venus was the goddess of beauty in ancient Rome and her brilliantly shining planetary namesake lives up to that hype. When Venus is in the evening sky, you notice her. When she’s in the pre-dawn sky, you can’t miss her. When Venus shines, she looks like a celestial visitor.

Venus is the planet that can come closest to Earth and is the most similar in size to our planet. In fact, Venus is often called our sister planet. But upon closer examination, Venus is full of many extreme aliens that make her a twisted sister.

Do this:How to escape the city’s light pollution and see the stars like never before

Extreme heat and pressure

Venus has an incredibly thick carbon dioxide atmosphere. This cloud cover makes the weather on Venus inhospitable to life but extremely stable. Every day is cloudy and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Day or night, at the equator or at the poles, it’s always 900 degrees and cloudy. These clouds dominate the weather on Venus by trapping solar energy and distributing it across the Venusian surface. Of course, a visitor will have to watch out for the occasional downpour. When the clouds open, they do not rain water. They’re raining sulfuric acid.

The Venusian atmosphere not only traps heat, but is also extremely heavy. On Earth, the atmosphere supports you very comfortably. But on Venus, the atmospheric pressure is about 93 times that of Earth. It would exert such force on you that your body would collapse under the weight.

shrouded in mystery

Since Venus is covered in clouds, astronomers had no idea what the planet looked like until about 30 years ago. In 1990, NASA’s unmanned Magellan spacecraft became the first mission to orbit the planet Venus. It hitched a ride in Earth orbit in the cargo bay of the space shuttle Atlantis in 1989. Astronauts released it back into space where it floated away from Earth and made a 15-month circuitous journey to Venus.

From 1990 to 1994, Magellan used radar to look under thick clouds and map the surface of Venus. Over thousands of orbits, Magellan has imaged 98% of the surface and delivered the first high-resolution maps of our sister planet.

Where a day is longer than a year

Venus is tilted in a completely different way than any of the other seven planets. The planet appears to be upside down and spinning backwards. If the Earth rotated in the same direction as Venus, the sun would rise in the west and set in the east.

But Venus rotates (backwards) so slowly that a day on this planet is longer than its year. While the Earth rotates once a day, Venus rotates so slowly that it takes 243 Earth days to rotate once. Meanwhile, Venus is closer to the Sun than us, so its year (the time it takes to orbit the Sun once) is only 225 days. Venus is the only planet in the solar system with such a situation.

Venus, the evening star

Venus can be best seen just before sunrise or just after sunset, depending on where it is in its orbit. Some people call Venus the Morning Star or the Evening Star, depending on when it appears. Venus is especially beautiful when near a crescent moon in the evening twilight, or when approaching a waning crescent moon just before dawn.

Over the next few months, you can’t miss seeing Venus blazing in the western sky after sunset. It will hang in the twilight sky every night until July. In fact, mark your calendars for Venus to shine next to the crescent moon on June 21 and share the sky with the moon and Mercury on July 19 and 20.

Dean Regas is the Cincinnati Observatory astronomer and the author of the books “1,000 Space Facts” and “How to Teach Adults About Pluto.” For a daily Space Fact, follow him on Instagram, @deanregas.

Event: Night of Venus at the Cincinnati Observatory

What: Venus Night includes programs on our hottest planetary neighbor and self-guided tours of the observatory and grounds. Then, see the Goddess of Veiled and Shrouded Beauty for yourself through our historic telescopes with the moon and stars (weather permitting).

When: May 27, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Or: Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Place.

Tickets: $15/adult, $10/child.

Information: cincinnatiobservatory.org.