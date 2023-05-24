Entertainment
American Daredevils – JSTOR Daily
According to Oxford English Dictionary, the word daredevil first entered the English language in the late 18th century, when it defined a person or action characterized by a reckless sense of daring. And if you hear that word and you’re from my particular vintage, it’s probably Evel Knievel that comes to mind.
From the 1960s until around 1980, Knievel was best known for his ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps over all sorts of dangerous objects, lines of vehicles or geographical features. (For a long time he tried to get permission and the technology to allow him to jump the Grand Canyon, but it never happened.) His constant, even compulsive, search for thrills is a reality in the textbooks. entertainment and psychology: author William Goldman describes social psychology work on people who engage in active sensation seeking, a trait defined by the need for varied, new, and complex sensations and experiences and the willingness to take physical and social risks for the sake of such an experience.
Knievel was just the latest in a long line of thrill-seeking performers and events dating back to early fairs and circuses in young America. John Bill Ricketts’ Early Circuses at the end of the 18th century included wire walkers, some of the oldest thrill acts. And since entertainment, especially circus-type entertainment, always reflects its era, the thrill rides only got more thrilling from there. In a period of intense technological and media development, with the hope of staying current in the minds of the public, 19th century showmen worked to find new and more exciting ways to catch the collective breath of the crowds: acrobats, human flies, high-divers, iron jaw acts, even possibly stunt cyclists and human cannonballs.
Charles Blondin became world famous in the mid-19th century for gallantly walking a tightrope across Niagara Falls. His feat and the fame it earned him even led President Lincoln to invoke Blondin as his symbol. Minstrels 1864 cartoon shows Lincoln in tights, pushing a wheelbarrow on a tightrope with political enemies piled on his shoulders. The caption reads: Mr. Lincoln said recently that he was like Blondin on a tightrope, with everything of value in America, the Union, in a wheelbarrow.
Eventually ordinary people realized they didn’t need to join the circus to siphon off some of its brilliance and fame. (This is part of Warren Susmans theory that the United States had moved from an original culture of character to a culture of personality in the 20th century.)
The so-called Jersey Jumper, a carpenter named Sam Patch, rose to blind fame between 1827 and 1829, and for an unusual reason: he enjoyed jumping off high waterfalls to pay the crowds. We don’t know much about Sam Patch; even his biographer admitted that the account was more a series of stories than a real-life account. But we do know that jumping off river dams or high cliffs was common entertainment for bored New England laborers, and Patch was determined to make a name for himself by taking the sport, so to speak, to a new extreme. He survived many jumps, including one from a large wooden platform into the Niagara River below the famous falls. He died in 1829 at the age of thirty, while attempting to jump Genesee Falls in Rochester, New York. He made the same jump successfully before, but he didn’t think it had attracted enough people or revenue, so he decided to try again. Jumpers generally tried to land feet first to minimize risk and injury, and observers noted that Patch hit the water unevenly (accounts suggest he was drunk).
Blondin and Patch embodied a certain thrilling masculinity that fit perfectly into pre-war America; not to mention that they cut the middleman in terms of fame: there was no need to worry about a stage persona or a stuntman when the man himself would go jump off a bridge . As Jacob Smith points out, stuntmen have always embodied a certain authentic, usually masculine, intensity with the audience. After all, John Wayne wasn’t really a cowboy, Smith writesbut his stunt double Yakima Canutt was.
Even though the first thrilling performances were associated with men, one of the most impressive feats was accomplished by a woman. Blondin had crossed Niagara Falls and Sam Patch had His part of copiers jump into the river below, but no one had survived the jump on the falls. Sixty-two-year-old schoolteacher Annie Edson Taylor decided she would win fame and hopefully fortune by scaling the falls in a barrel of her own design. Belted with a leather strap and reinforced with pillows inside, she crossed Horseshoe Falls at 4:23 p.m. on October 24, 1901. She emerged wobbly but well, with a cut on her head and a new title of her own. . name: first human being to survive a trip over Niagara Falls (she is still one of the only sixteen years to do it).
None of the thrill seekers achieved the fame or fortune they had hoped for. biographical pamphleteventually his fame and financial prospects faded (plus some assholes apparently stole his barrelalthough it may have been a reward for the cat).
Their commitment to delighting audiences purely for the sake of elation embodied an emergent nineteenth-century synergy of public performance, collective experience, and individual action that continues today in every daredevil who obtains fired from a cannon on live television or wants parachute from space. (I’ll stay on the couch, thank you.)
