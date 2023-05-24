Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car crash; JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly and Deven Bhojani mourn his passing





Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for playing Rosesh’s love interest in the second season of popular TV comedy Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, died in a traffic accident on Monday.

The news of Vaibhavi’s disappearance was shared by Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator and TV producer JD Majethia. He wrote on Twitter: “Life is so unpredictable. A very good actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay known as Jasmine from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family will bring him to Mumbai tomorrow morning at around 11 a.m. for the final rites. RIP vaibhavi. According to a Times of India report, the accident happened while Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiancé in Himachal Pradesh, and their car lost control on a sharp bend. The actor’s brother rushed to Himachal Pradesh after hearing about the crash. Life is so unpredictable.

A very beautiful actress, dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay known as jasmine from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has passed away. She had an accident up north. The family will bring him to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 a.m. for the last rites. RIP vaibhavi JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023 Actor-director Deven Bhojani is also shocked by Vaibhavi’s passing. He shared his picture on social media and wrote, “Shocking! A very good actress and dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has passed away. She met an accident in the north a few hours ago. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai #Hatsoff @sats45 @TheRupali. Rupali Ganguly, who tried out for the role of Monisha in popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, reacted to Bhojani’s tweet and wrote, “It’s not fair…it’s gone too soon…” She said added on Instagram: “I can’t believe this…” It’s not fair.. gone too soon.. https://t.co/8pzdSOT3Lp Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 23, 2023 Vaibhavi has also worked with actor Ayush Mehra in web series Please Find Attached, TV show Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka and movie Chhapaak. Her last Instagram post was from a trip to the mountains she took in 2019. The actor’s funeral will be held in Mumbai at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

