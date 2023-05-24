Entertainment
Hollywood Drone Technology to target Russian tanks FPV drone kamikaze ammunition wanderer
Kamikaze quadcopters, racing drones with explosive payloads, have become a feature of the war in Ukraine. Often known as FPV (First person view) drones and piloted using video goggles, they are more difficult to fly than a regular quadcopter, but capable of diving in the trenchesgo through the doors or hatches Or hitting moving vehicles. Most FPVs seen so far have been homemade, built in small workshops by groups like Ukraines Escadrone, or by the soldiers themselves. Factory-built FPV drones are on the way for both sides. The more unusual type uses technology developed for the film industry.
Earlier this month, the American company Red Cat Holdings announced an order of 200 FPV drones for Ukraine. The company is already well known for golden eagle reconnaissance quadricopters developed for the US Army by its subsidiary Teal under the BluesUAS Initiative as an alternative to Chinese-made consumer drones. Some Golden Eagles are already operating in Ukrainebut the military FPV drone is a new development.
A Red Cat spokesperson told Forbes they were unable to name the new drone. Although not described as being, like racing drones turned into suicide bombers, the Red Cat FPV is likely to be armed with the addition of a warhead.
FPV drones have a payload capacity of up to two pounds, depending on range, the spokesperson told Forbes.
The spokesperson said the drones’ maximum range is ten kilometers and a key feature is its ability to operate in a GPS-blocked environment. This is important as jamming and GPS spoofing have brought down an increasing number of quadcopters in recent months.
Russia is also trying to step up its FPV game. While their current FPV kamikazes are of the kitchen table variety. Among drone manufacturers Sviaz Spetszaschita unveiled a new Kamikaze FPV known as Fighter 40 At Annual HeliRussia Air Show in Moscow this week. The manufacturers claim that this drone is already in use in Ukraine.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Svyaz Spetszaschita manufactures drones for industrial, agricultural and security use, but their website does not mention military projects. The Fighter-40 carries a 5-pound payload over a distance of 12 km. According to the manufacturers, it is easier and more reliable to operate with one foot in the mud than modified consumer drones.
There is no indication of how many Fighter-40s have been ordered or when they might be delivered.
But perhaps the most advanced new FPV drone bound for Ukraine is the K8 from Cyberluxwhich was announced as part of a set of security assistance in February. The K8 drone was a complete unknown, and does not appear on the company list of their drones. What we do know is that Cyberlux CEO Michael Schmidt introduced the K8 to the The Ukrainian army and they liked it.
We also know that Cyberlux is the leading manufacturer of a class of commercial drones known as cinewhoops. They are nimble FPV drones that usually have shrouded or ducted rotors so they can fly safely indoors and through the tightest of spaces. The software allows them to fly exceptionally smoothly and take videos that would otherwise be impossible.
The 90 second short film To our driveway by jaybyrdfilms gives an idea of what they can do. Hollywood loves cinewhoops for their ability to close in on fast-paced action; This drone functionality shows how an FPV drone captured spectacular footage for the action movie Michael Bay Ambulance.
THE DJI open led a wave of new low-cost cinewhoop drones.
It does, however, have impressive maneuverability, allowing you to fly places you would never take another drone. We’ve taken it around handball players in practice, between our legs, through the small gap of a backboard, around a castle roof and indoors with people and fragile things around , wrote Steve Dent in a Avata review for Engadget. It’s also hard. We’ve had a number of crashes that would have killed an open propeller drone.”
We don’t know the specs of the K8. But keeping Cyberlux’s area of expertise in mind, it’s likely to be a highly maneuverable cinewhoop-style drone that can negotiate cluttered environments with ease. It may be able to fly through thick forest that would challenge other drones, and fly into buildings and explore them in detail. This would clearly have major application both in urban combat and in clearing Russian trenches and dugouts, saving lives by getting ahead of soldiers. It may just or initially be a scout, but like other FPV drones, it may end up carrying a bomb like the Israeli urban search and destroy quadcopter Lanius.
The advantage of existing FPV quadcopters is that low cost Squadrons are made from parts costing less than $500 and are easy to access. If mass production in factories can produce even cheaper and more efficient drones, then the 50,000 FPVs that would be stockpiled by Ukraine might just be the tip of the iceberg.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2023/05/24/hollywood-drone-technology-to-target-russian-tanks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia intercepts two US bombers over the Baltic Sea
- Hollywood Drone Technology to target Russian tanks FPV drone kamikaze ammunition wanderer
- Day 6 Results: 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023
- Dallas Market Center and PGA Golf Exhibitions Join Forces for First Event
- Gilchrist: US Should Designate Tech Base in Michigan
- Breakthrough in autism: Israeli scientists discover molecular mechanism responsible for disability – Israel News
- An earthquake was reported in North Carolina, the third one this month
- Turkey’s Erdoan took inspiration from US presidents and reignited re-election campaign by claiming to have killed a terrorist
- CMA Finds 5 Banks Tentatively Violating Competition Law Against UK Bonds
- Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car crash; JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly and Deven Bhojani mourn his passing
- Tebbutt: Zhao wins, heartbreak for Diallo, Sebov
- Google vs. Meta: Which is the Better Choice for Investors?