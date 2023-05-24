Hollywood Drone Technology to target Russian tanks FPV drone kamikaze ammunition wanderer

Kamikaze quadcopters, racing drones with explosive payloads, have become a feature of the war in Ukraine. Often known as FPV (First person view) drones and piloted using video goggles, they are more difficult to fly than a regular quadcopter, but capable of diving in the trenchesgo through the doors or hatches Or hitting moving vehicles. Most FPVs seen so far have been homemade, built in small workshops by groups like Ukraines Escadrone, or by the soldiers themselves. Factory-built FPV drones are on the way for both sides. The more unusual type uses technology developed for the film industry.

Earlier this month, the American company Red Cat Holdings announced an order of 200 FPV drones for Ukraine. The company is already well known for golden eagle reconnaissance quadricopters developed for the US Army by its subsidiary Teal under the BluesUAS Initiative as an alternative to Chinese-made consumer drones. Some Golden Eagles are already operating in Ukrainebut the military FPV drone is a new development.

A Red Cat spokesperson told Forbes they were unable to name the new drone. Although not described as being, like racing drones turned into suicide bombers, the Red Cat FPV is likely to be armed with the addition of a warhead.

FPV drones have a payload capacity of up to two pounds, depending on range, the spokesperson told Forbes.

The spokesperson said the drones’ maximum range is ten kilometers and a key feature is its ability to operate in a GPS-blocked environment. This is important as jamming and GPS spoofing have brought down an increasing number of quadcopters in recent months.

Russia is also trying to step up its FPV game. While their current FPV kamikazes are of the kitchen table variety. Among drone manufacturers Sviaz Spetszaschita unveiled a new Kamikaze FPV known as Fighter 40 At Annual HeliRussia Air Show in Moscow this week. The manufacturers claim that this drone is already in use in Ukraine.

The new Russian Fighter-40 is a purpose-built FPV attack drone Sviaz Spetszaschita

Svyaz Spetszaschita manufactures drones for industrial, agricultural and security use, but their website does not mention military projects. The Fighter-40 carries a 5-pound payload over a distance of 12 km. According to the manufacturers, it is easier and more reliable to operate with one foot in the mud than modified consumer drones.

There is no indication of how many Fighter-40s have been ordered or when they might be delivered.

But perhaps the most advanced new FPV drone bound for Ukraine is the K8 from Cyberluxwhich was announced as part of a set of security assistance in February. The K8 drone was a complete unknown, and does not appear on the company list of their drones. What we do know is that Cyberlux CEO Michael Schmidt introduced the K8 to the The Ukrainian army and they liked it.

We also know that Cyberlux is the leading manufacturer of a class of commercial drones known as cinewhoops. They are nimble FPV drones that usually have shrouded or ducted rotors so they can fly safely indoors and through the tightest of spaces. The software allows them to fly exceptionally smoothly and take videos that would otherwise be impossible.

The 90 second short film To our driveway by jaybyrdfilms gives an idea of ​​what they can do. Hollywood loves cinewhoops for their ability to close in on fast-paced action; This drone functionality shows how an FPV drone captured spectacular footage for the action movie Michael Bay Ambulance.

THE DJI open led a wave of new low-cost cinewhoop drones.

The DJI Avata is a leading cinewhoop drone capable of flying outdoors and indoors DJI

It does, however, have impressive maneuverability, allowing you to fly places you would never take another drone. We’ve taken it around handball players in practice, between our legs, through the small gap of a backboard, around a castle roof and indoors with people and fragile things around , wrote Steve Dent in a Avata review for Engadget. It’s also hard. We’ve had a number of crashes that would have killed an open propeller drone.”

We don’t know the specs of the K8. But keeping Cyberlux’s area of ​​expertise in mind, it’s likely to be a highly maneuverable cinewhoop-style drone that can negotiate cluttered environments with ease. It may be able to fly through thick forest that would challenge other drones, and fly into buildings and explore them in detail. This would clearly have major application both in urban combat and in clearing Russian trenches and dugouts, saving lives by getting ahead of soldiers. It may just or initially be a scout, but like other FPV drones, it may end up carrying a bomb like the Israeli urban search and destroy quadcopter Lanius.

The advantage of existing FPV quadcopters is that low cost Squadrons are made from parts costing less than $500 and are easy to access. If mass production in factories can produce even cheaper and more efficient drones, then the 50,000 FPVs that would be stockpiled by Ukraine might just be the tip of the iceberg.