HYBE signs music distribution deal with Tencent Music Entertainment





HYBE, the South Korea-based entertainment company behind BTS, has entered into a music distribution partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), a major player in the Chinese music streaming industry. The partnership was reported by Seoul Economic Daily Tuesday, May 23, a week after TME revealed in its first quarter results that it had established a strategic collaboration with HYBE. The news was also reported by Reuters. The deal will see the HYBE artist catalog, including Seventeen and Tomorrow x Together, available on Chinese streaming platforms QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo. The deal comes at a time when TME continues to grow its paid user base. In the first quarter, paid TME users reached 94.4 million, up 17.7% from a year ago. In addition to existing music, the agreement between HYBE and TME also covers upcoming songs by HYBE artists. Specific terms of the contract were not disclosed by a HYBE official who confirmed having Seoul Economic Daily the signing of the agreement earlier this month. This collaboration is important for HYBE as it allows the company to accurately track sales and profits in the Chinese market. Without an official distribution deal, HYBE artists were unable to fully collect revenue from China, resulting in only 1% of HYBE’s overall sales in 2022 coming from the country, according to the report. Seoul Economic Daily. In contrast, Japan accounted for 32.7% of HYBE’s sales in Asia, excluding Korea, in the first quarter. The deal will also allow HYBE to capitalize on the growing music market in China. In 2021, sales by Chinese record producers reached $1.06 billion, surpassing those of their South Korean counterparts, according to the Korean media. TME’s revenue from online music services in the first quarter jumped 33.8% year-on-year to 3.5 billion yuan (about $496 million). Meanwhile, HYBE’s revenue jumped 44.1% year-on-year in the first quarter to 410.6 billion South Korean won ($311 million), driven by strong album sales, which at their turn were boosted by solo releases from BTS members Jimin and Suga, as well as strong album sales from Tomorrow. x Together and seventeen. HYBE rival SM Entertainment has already made headway in the Chinese market. In 2019, he signed a similar agreement with TME. This agreement allowed SM artists such as SUPER JUNIOR, Girls Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, KANGTA, BoA, TVXQ!, NCT and aespa to distribute their music on TME platforms in China. Almost a year ago, SM also entered into a licensing agreement with Chinese tech giant NetEase [63 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netease/”>Cloud Village, a subsidiary of NetEases, which operates the NetEase Cloud Music music streaming service [72 articles]” href=”https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/netease-cloud-music/”>NetEase Cloud Music. The agreement allowed Cloud Music to distribute the SM music catalog in China. The deal with TME could also complement HYBE’s AI initiatives, as HYBE recently released a track with AI-powered vocals in six languages, which the agency says is the first-ever multilingual track produced. in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese. . TME has also been actively involved in producing songs using AI. Last November, TME made waves by announcing the creation and release of over 1,000 tracks featuring AI-generated vocals, closely mimicking the nuances of the human voice. One of those AI-generated leads has already surpassed 100 million streams, TME said at the time. The music industry around the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/hybe-inks-music-distribution-deal-with-tencent-music-entertainment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos