Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with heartwarming gesture to cancer patient





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king of hearts. Read also: Al Nassr vs Al Shabab: Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with incredible goal to keep teams’ title race alive Shah Rukh Khan’s heartwarming gesture to a cancer patient has won the internet. The Bollywood actor recently granted a cancer patient’s wish and left the internet in awe. According Khaleej timesTHE Pathane The actor reached out to a Twitter user and granted his mother’s dying wish. Shah Rukh Khan aka the Badshah of Bollywood is known for his generosity and his sweet gesture towards a fan has left the internet going wild. According to the outlet, the Twitter user recently shared a message that it was his mother’s dying wish to meet the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor. According to a Twitter post, Shivani Chakraborty from the Indian state of West Bengal, has been battling terminal cancer. The lady is said to be a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and her wish was to meet him. After meeting her plea, Shah Rukh Khan made a video call and chatted with her. The 57-year-old actor spoke with the lady for nearly forty minutes. After the video called several photos and screenshots of the actor talking to the lady went viral on the internet. Several of the actor’s fan pages also shared the images on Twitter. Remember Shivani, this 60 year old terminal cancer patient from Kolkata, her dying wish was to meet Shah Rukh Khan Her wish was granted last night, today SRK Sir called her and talked for almost 30 minutes, he is the most humble star on earth for a reason. MY KING pic.twitter.com/unRI7GY2G7 Rhymestre (@KhansauD01) May 23, 2023 #ShahRukhKhan had a nice 40 mins hearty chat with his fan Shivani Chakraborty (60 yrs old, late stage cancer patient from Kolkata), also said he will help her financially and attend her daughter’s wedding and also the hell would visit her and have a meal of fish at her place! pic.twitter.com/LstldtogAy Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Bangladesh (@SRKWarriorsBD) May 23, 2023 The recent version of SRK Pathane reportedly opted for a worldwide gross collection of over 1000 crores. The actor will next star in jawan which hits theaters in September. Currently, the actor is filming for Soak helmed by Rajkumar Hirani where he will be seen facing Taapsee Pannu. Read also: The Flash’s final teaser is a perfect farewell to the DCEU legacy, but it compromises on an important aspect Cover image source: Twitter

