Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest, brother-in-law confirms sad news





In another shocking incident, TV actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in Rupali Ganguly and Anupamaa directed by Gaurav Khanna, has died. He was 51 years old. According to the latest media, he breathed his last on the evening of May 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Off the show, the actor is best known for his role as Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Om Shanti Om. It comes as another jolt for the TV industry as not even 24 hours have passed when news about another TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who died in a car accident made headlines. Last night we told you about Vaibhai, who rose to fame with her character Jasmine in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. A day before that, Aditya Singh Rajput, famous in Splitsvilla, passed away. Confirming the news to ETimes, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law said: ‘Yes, you heard that right. My brother-in-law is gone, my sister Arpita Pandey is in shock. Nitesh’s father left for Igatpuri to collect his mortal remains. They should be there in the afternoon. We became completely numb, I couldn’t even talk to Arpita after the tragedy. “I am also heading to Igatpuri, I am on the train at the moment. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about it. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a heart history,” Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law said. For the uninitiated, Nitesh Pandey got his first break on a “Tejas” show. He then acted in shows like Apani Apani, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo, Durgesh Nandini and Anupamaa. Besides SRK’s Om Shanti Om, he was also seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla. The Koimoi team sends its deepest condolences to the family. That his soul rests in peace! Must read:Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Wants To Fall In Love With All Her Heart After Losing Sidharth Shukla: “Agar Pyaar Hoga, Pyaar Mein Dhoka Milega…” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/television/anupamaa-actor-nitesh-pandey-passes-away-due-to-cardiac-arrest-brother-in-law-confirms-the-saddening-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos