Margot Robbie gave Ryan Gosling a ‘Barbie’ gift each day of filming

Margot Robbie is starring in the highly anticipated Barbie movie and she spoke to Vogue about it. For the cover of the magazine’s summer issue, the star discussed the struggle to bring the film to the screen, including how his production company, LuckyChap, ultimately got the long-discussed project off the ground, and Robbies helped persuade Greta Gerwig to write it (along with her partner, Noah Baumbach) and direct. Of course, we would like to honor the 60-year heritage of this brand, but we must recognize that there are many people who are not Barbie fans. And in fact, Barbie isn’t just indifferent, Robbie said. They actively hate Barbie. And I have a real problem with Barbie. We have to find a way to recognize it. Robbie stars as the popular Mattel toy, with Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. He told Vogue his co-star found a sweet way to help him get into character. She left a pink gift with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while filming. They were all beach bound. said Gosling. Like puka shells, or a sign saying Pray for surf. Because Ken’s job is just the beach. I never really understood what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts she was giving. Robbie also needed help finding his inner Barbie. She said Gerwig encouraged her to listen to the This American Life podcast to help her. I was like, Greta, I gotta go on this whole character journey, Robbie recalled. And Greta was like, Oh, I have a really good podcast for you guys. You know how you have a voice in your head all the time? This woman, she doesn’t have that voice in her head. Barbie is in theaters on July 21.

