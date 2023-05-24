The Tollywood actor was arrested by Hyderabad police for hitting and kicking DCP’s car (Traffic)





Actor Dimple Hayathi. File | Photo credit: The Hindu

Jubilee Hills Police booked Dimple JP aka Dimple Hayathi, a Tollywood actor, under various IPC provisions for allegedly hitting and kicking the car of Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Traffic 1) Rahul Hegde. According to the Jubilee Hills police notice to the actor under 41 (A) Cr. CP, dated May 22, she was convicted under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public official from performing his duties), 341 (undue duress) and 279 (reckless driving or driving on a public road) on May 17. On Tuesday, Ms Dimple and her male friend were seen walking out of the police station, apparently in connection with the case. . Ms. Dimple and Mr. Hegde live in the same apartment complex at Huda Enclave in Journalist Colony. And the dispute between the two inhabitants arose from the parking of their four-wheelers. According to Mr. Hegde, who spoke to reporters, the actor had created trouble, blocked his car several times and damaged the right side of his car. He said he once asked her to cooperate because he, as the head of a traffic division, would often need to come in and out on emergency calls. He said the complaint was made by his driver and more details would be revealed after the investigation. Meanwhile, Ms Dimple, who took to Twitter, wrote Abuse of power does not hide mistakes. His lawyer who spoke to reporters said the IPS agent, through his driver, made false allegations and brought the case. Why are public assets, such as traffic cones and concrete barricades, inside a private apartment complex? he asked and added that the case will be handled legally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tollywood-actor-booked-by-hyderabad-police-for-hitting-and-kicking-car-of-dcp-traffic/article66884921.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos