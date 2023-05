LuminoCity Dino Safari is coming to New Jersey Town Square, open daily starting June 10

LuminoCity Dino Safari comes to New Jersey Town Square, discover a world where light art meets dinosaur adventure Tweet that Travel back in time and marvel at the sight of over 50 life-size animated dinosaurs, from the cunning Oviraptor to the fearsome Triceratops and soaring Pterosauria. And prepare to be amazed by the centerpiece, a towering 45-foot Brachiosaurus. They’re not just statues – these prehistoric giants come to life, providing spectacular special effects. Watch their jaws open and close with a roar, their heads and tails swing, and their bodies mimic realistic movements. Hear them breathe, see their eyes open and close, and catch the Pterosauria’s wings flapping in the breeze. As dusk envelopes the landscape, enchanting lights cast a magical glow over these beasts, transporting you to a world where the Cretaceous period meets the thrill of modern light art. It’s a lively spectacle of time and illumination that promises an extraordinary journey! But the adventure doesn’t stop at the sightseeing – it’s also interactive! For only $5our youngest explorers can buckle up in dinosaur-themed cars and experience the thrill of our dinosaur tower & Speedway, while those of all ages can defy gravity on our colossal Dino Paradise Bounce house for just $18. We’ve also created a whimsical journey aboard the Caterpillar Express, taking guests on a winding tour through our dinosaur-lit wonderland to $10 per trip. While diving into our immersive Dino Safari, guests can also enjoy free activities, become dinosaur detectives in our Jurassic Fossils Hunt, maybe even find a T-Rex! Also, meet Cosmo-Lumi, our luminous friend who lights up the park with joy. And for the more daring, Volcano Bone Valley awaits you. With its exciting fossil field, T-Rex Thrill chair and Dino Bone throne, it’s a fantastic place for future paleontologists and dinosaur lovers. “We are thrilled to bring the extraordinary Dino Safari experience to the vibrant heart of from New Jersey Townsquare, offering residents and visitors a new and exciting take on summer festivities,” said the founder Xiaoyi Chen. Combining interactive fun, exhilarating adventure and fascinating learning experiences, LuminoCity’s Dino Safari promises an unforgettable journey into the prehistoric era, brought to life by the glow of clever illumination. Ticket information: LuminoCity Dino Safari at Rockaway Townsquare lasts 30 days from June 10 to July 9, 2023. Admission tickets are only available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com. The festival will be open EVERY DAY Since 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.. LuminoCity Dino Safari tickets offer flexible access, with no need to select a specific date at time of purchase. This allows you to plan your visit at your convenience and ensures a seamless experience! Parking information: It will be free for all festival-goers. 2023 LuminoCity Dino Safari x Rockaway Townsquare

Rockaway Townsquare – JC Penney Parking Lot

301 Mt Avenue of Hope, Rockaway, New Jersey 07866 For more information on the LuminoCité Festival, visit www.luminocityfestival.com and be sure to follow us on Instagram! Media Contact:

[email protected] SOURCE LuminoCité Festival

