‘Game of Thrones’ actor Indira Varma joins ‘Doctor Who’





‘Game of Thrones’ actor Indira Varma is joining the new ‘Doctor Who’ series. She will be seen as the Duchess, described by the BBC as a “mysterious new role”. Varma was previously part of the “Doctor Who” universe as Suzie Costello in the spin-off series “Torchwood” by Russell T Davies. Varma’s recent roles include the Netflix show “Obsession” and Disney+’s Star Wars franchise series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” She won an Olivier for her role in “Present Laughter”. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, a human-looking alien being. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the Tardis. Jodie Whittaker, the show’s 13th Doctor, regenerated last year, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. The series returns in November, with Tennant as the doctor, with three special episodes to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary. The next Doctor, played by “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, will take control of the Tardis after Tennant. The first episode of Gatwa as the 15th Doctor will air during the holiday season. Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”, has also been added to the cast, as has “Glee” star Jonathan Groff. Varma said: “I’m thrilled to be in ‘Doctor Who’ and especially excited to cross cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in “Torchwood”, so I’m excited to step into that world again. Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “I am delighted to be reunited with Indira after our ‘Torchwood’ days, and this part is truly spectacular. A whole new audience will be hiding behind the sofa as the Duchess unleashes her terror. “Doctor Who” will air exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of “Doctor Who” outside of the UK and Ireland.

