Kenneth Anger dies: the filmmaker and author of “Hollywood Babylon” was 96 years old





Experimental filmmaker, artist and author Kenneth Anger has passed away. He was 96 years old. His gallery, run by Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers, confirmed the news on its website, writing: “Kenneth was a pioneer. His cinematic genius and his influence will live on and continue to transform all who encounter his films, his words and his vision. Born in 1927 in Santa Monica, California, Anger produced more than 30 short films from 1937 to 2013, having made his first film at age 10. Known as “one of America’s first openly gay filmmakers”, he gained a reputation for exploring themes of eroticism and homosexuality decades before gay sex was legalized in America. Anger gained recognition for his homoerotic 1947 film “Fireworks,” which landed him in court for obscenity. Filmed at his childhood home in Beverly Hills while his parents were away for the weekend, “Fireworks” is known as the first gay narrative film produced in the United States. Subsequently, Anger moved to France and immersed himself in the avant-garde film scene, which inspired Anger’s own works “Eaux d’Artifice” and “Rabbit’s Moon”. After returning to the United States in 1953, he produced the 38-minute “Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome” and the 29-minute “Scorpio Rising”, starring Bruce Byron. In 1959, Anger published the gossip book “Hollywood Babylon”, which detailed alleged scandals of Hollywood stars from Marilyn Monroe to Judy Garland to Charlie Chaplin. The book was widely discredited and was banned in the United States shortly after publication. He released a sequel to the book in 1984 after announcing his retirement from acting, due to his inability to produce a sequel to his 1972 film “Lucifer Rising.” (He would return to the medium around the turn of the century, making more than a dozen shorts from 2000 to 2013.) Karina Longworth’s 2019 season of her “You Must Remember This Podcast” was dedicated to examining the stories told in “Hollywood Babylon” and researching other sources for more accurate accounts. Anger said in a 2010 interview with The Guardian that he had finished writing a third installment of “Hollywood Babylon”, but was withholding its publication for fear of repercussions. “The main reason I didn’t post it was because I had a whole section on Tom Cruise and Scientologists,” he said. “I am not a friend of Scientologists.” An outspoken Satanist, Anger was a controversial figure who befriended other counterculture figures, including Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Marianne Faithfull, who starred in “Lucifer Rising.” Anger captured his life’s work in a surreal anthology film titled “Magick Lantern Cycle,” which collects nine of his shorts, including “Fireworks” and “Invocation of My Demon Brother.” In the statement announcing his death, Sprüth and Magers write: “Anger viewed film screening as a psychosocial ritual capable of releasing physical and emotional energies. The artist saw film as nothing less than a spiritual medium, a vehicle for a spectacular alchemy that transforms the viewer.

