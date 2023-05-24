SM Entertainment Will Release Two Boy Groups And One Girl Group This Year





SM Entertainment will be releasing three new groups this year, one of which will include NCT’s Sungchan and Shotaro. Two groups of boys will be deployed, a brand new group including the two NCT members and a new NCT sub-unit based in Japan. Preparations are also underway for a group of girls. NCT’s new group is the latest chapter in NCT’s unlimited expansion, and we aim to create a team that is distinct but matches NCT’s regional identity, SM Entertainment CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk announced. via a YouTube video showcasing the company’s future plans on Wednesday. Boy group NCT is currently separated into several subgroups, including NCT 127, a Seoul-based subgroup, WayV, a subgroup targeting Chinese regions, and NCT Dream, made up of younger NCT members. The new NCT group will focus on Japan as NCT’s newest sub-unit with more Japanese members than other existing groups within SM Entertainment. The agency will also collaborate with a Japanese media company to disclose the group’s selection and launch process for the first time in the company’s K-pop history. We will soon announce the two new SM recruits of Korean and Japanese nationalities, who will become members of NCT’s new team,” Jang said, adding that a pre-debut reality show is in preparation to select the remaining members. of the group of boys. SM Rookies is the term used to refer to agency trainees. Shohei, who was announced as SM Rookie, will unfortunately not be joining […] for health reasons. SM will do their best to support Shoheis’ solo activities in the future, Jang said. The CEO apologized to NCT fans, explaining that the decision to drop Sungchan and Shotaro from the group and bring them into the new group came after sincere discussions with the members. The two NCT members have yet to be added to NCT 127 or WayV. We extend our sincere apologies and gratitude to the two artists who patiently waited for their team to be formed. Alongside Sungchan and Shotaro, SM Rookies’ Eunseok and Seunghan will join the group in addition to members of Korean and American nationalities “which have yet to be revealed. The girl group will debut in the fourth quarter of this year. No details have been shared about the girl group except that the members were revealed via an open showcase last March and that the group will have “multiple” members. “Some of the plans have been pushed back further than the date we originally shared via the ‘SM 3.0’ plan we announced last February, but we ask for your understanding that this was to show you the best outcome,” said CEO Jang. SM Entertainment has promised a multi-label system, new groups, more albums and increased revenue as part of its “SM 3.0” plan. BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]

