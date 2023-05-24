Natalia Janoszek in trouble. Has the acting career in Bollywood been misled? Krzysztof Stanowski has no doubts





Natalia Janoszek has a serious problem. The actress was under fire from critics after the material recorded by journalist Krzysztof Stanowski. Could his great Bollywood career turn out to be a hoax?

Natalia Janoszek had not been known in the Polish public space for years. She didn’t become famous until she was 26. At that time, she appeared on one of the breakfast televisions, where she presented herself as a true Bollywood star who would take part in the biggest productions of Indian cinema. This gave a real boost to his Polish media career. She started appearing in many well-known entertainment shows. It was only last year, however, that he took part, for example, in “Tac z Gwiazdami”, where he appeared with Rafa Maserak, or in the recently completed edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar”. . Natalia Janoszek confused her great career? photo: Szymon Starnawski / Polska Press Now, after a while, it turns out that her career in the East may not be as spectacular as the woman herself portrayed. The subject was taken up by Krzysztof Stanowski – one of the founders of Kanal Sportowy – who in his material “Journalism Zero” deals with topics from the world of entertainment or social and political current affairs. This time it was the actress herself. Krzysztof Stanowski considered Janoszek’s career to be one of the greatest myths in theater history. “The best editing in the history of the Polish media. No one has ever been so professionally mistaken” – he said. In support of these remarks, he will present several important arguments. The first of them concerns, for example, the awards of which the actress is proud. These are those awarded by the JIFFA festival. She received one award there in 2019 and two a year earlier. The journalist, however, pointed out that it was not a prestigious award in India. It will show that JIIFA is such a thing in the Bollywood circle, and compare it to a meaningless honor at a local community center, and more specifically, “a graduation ceremony at a community center in Poland.” He also noted that the festival was established in 2018 when this award was given. “During this first edition, I think everyone who appeared in this room received the award, because more than 100 people were awarded in 91 categories” – he said. Another objection is the dubious popularity of the huge productions in which the actress took part. Stanowski notes that films with her participation have a very low number of ratings in the IMDb database, which can be considered a certain indicator of the popularity of films. Especially, this is not a regular case for Bollywood productions, or rather films with its participation. “I was a little puzzled by the fact that on IMDb, the largest database of films, it was rated (the film “Chicken Curry Law” with his participation – editor’s note) by only 90 people, which is a bit weak for Bollywood. wonders if it can be a lot, because another film in which our Natalia played a minor role has 75 less reviews […] I thought maybe there was some kind of crossover between Bollywood and IMDb, that for example Indians look down on IMDb and assume I don’t go there, or it’s blocked in India, for example, was blocking a line, but then I saw that this year’s site already had 140 thousand ratings. Janoszek’s entire career in India was summed up in very crude words. “If we wanted to transfer Natalia’s career from Bollywood to Poland, Natalia would get hit by a grandmother in the fifth episode >> W11 – Investigation Department< albo byaby won w czternastym odcinku paradokumentu >>Szkoa<<" - summarizes Stanowiski. The actress has not yet commented on the reporter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://i.pl/natalia-janoszek-w-tarapatach-kariera-aktorki-w-bollywood-zostala-zmyslona-krzysztof-stanowski-nie-ma-watpliwosci/ar/c13-17569273

