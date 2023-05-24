Kenneth Anger, Underground Filmmaker and Author of Hollywood Babylon, Dies at 96 | Movies





Kenneth Anger, the artist and filmmaker whose work offered a particularly radical blend of paganism and homoeroticism, has died aged 96. Art Gallery Sprth Magers confirmed his death, saying: Through his kaleidoscopic films, which combine lavish visuals, popular music soundtracks, and a focus on queer themes and narratives, Anger cast the foundations of late 20th century avant-garde art scenes, as well as the visual languages ​​of contemporary queer and youth culture. Angers’ films, which included Fireworks (1947), Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome (1954), Scorpio Rising (1963), and Lucifer Rising (1972), made him a key figure in the counterculture for four decades. and later a hero for later generations. of filmmakers grappling with similar themes. Although he never found commercial success from his films, his book Hollywood Babylon, a collection of often sordid and largely unverifiable gossip about the motion picture industry rose to fame after it was first published in 1959; it was followed by a sequel in 1984. Born Kenneth Anglemyer in 1927, Anger grew up in Santa Monica and claimed to have appeared in the 1935 film A Midsummers Night Dream. Living in Los Angeles, he met avant-garde filmmaker Curtis Harrington, who introduced him to the occult writings of Aleister Crowley. In 1947, after years of making home movies, Anger completed Fireworks, a surreal short combining Crowley’s ideas with homoerotic imagery. He became notorious for a shot of a sailor unzipping his fly to reveal a Roman candle and lighting it. A decade later, distributor Raymond Rohauer was convicted of obscenity for showing Fireworks at a Los Angeles movie theater in 1957; it became a civil rights issue, and the California Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, overturned the decision, saying reference to homosexuality in a movie was not obscenity. Kenneth Anger, around 1966. Photography: Kobal/Rex/Shutterstock Anger went on to make a number of short films which brought him fame on the underground film circuit. 1953’s Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome saw him delve into Crowley’s Thelemite spiritual philosophy, while Scorpio Rising (1963) was a surreal exploration of American leather biker culture with an influential pop soundtrack. As the counterculture grew more popular in the late ’60s, Anger befriended Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Getty Jr. Satanist Anton LaVey), while Faithfull starred in Lucifer Rising, which Anger completed in 1981. Chronically short of money, despite the success of his books, Anger largely gave up making films in the 1980s. But he came out of retirement in 2000 to make a number of others, including Patriotic Penis, Mouse Heaven and Uniform Attraction. He told the Guardian in 2010 that he had completed a third episode of Hollywood Babylon, but was unable to release it due to a chapter of material on Tom Cruise and Scientology.

