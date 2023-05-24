Joel Embiid deserved the MVP title, according to Nikola Joki

There’s no doubt who the brightest star in the NBA galaxy is these days.

Nikola Joki is averaging a playoff triple-double for the Denver Nuggets, who just swept the Lakers and are heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Joki won the Leagues MVP award in 2021 and 2022, and some people were wondering why he hadn’t won it yet this season, especially after Joel Embiid turned into a pumpkin during the playoffs.

However, the Denver big man is not one of those Embiid critics. People are just being mean saying Embiid shouldn’t have won, Joki said. i think he should [have] won. I think he played, if you look at him, extremely, extremely difficult basketball all season long.

Remember, the 76ers center won a second straight title averaging 33.1 points this season and also averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Most important: The MVP award is for the regular season, so don’t mind that ugly finish (again!) to the Embiids playoffs.

I don’t mean the playoffs don’t mean anything in there, but he’s been really amazing in 82 games or how many games he’s played, said Joki, who is very much in the running for another award: NBA Finals MVP .

Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, [email protected].

Are the Phillies up and down worried about their chances? Email us for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Another day, another development in the 76ers’ coaching search. The Sixers interviewed Frank Vogel, a Wildwood Crest native with ties to the franchise. He became a top contender, along with former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. All three have championship experience, which the Sixers covet after failing to make the NBA Finals in three seasons with Doc Rivers.

Brandon Marsh was scheduled to return Tuesday night to Citizens Bank Park after not starting two games against left-handed pitchers. But the Phillies scratched the collapsed center fielder from the roster against Arizona with what they called an inflamed right shoulder.

The Phillies characterized the day-to-day status of the marshes.

Wednesday morning’s game against the Phillies will be a homecoming for Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who will face Ranger Surez. A graduate of Bishop Eustace, Gallen ranks third in the NL in strikeouts.

The Phillies may be streaking both ways this season, but Bryson Stott has shown improvement at the plate under batting coach Kevin Long.

The Phillies tied for seventh but fell short Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.

Following: The Phillies host the Diamondbacks on Wednesday (1:05 ​​p.m., NBC10).

The Flyers have been looking for a true No. 1 goaltender for ages. They’re hoping to finally have their man in young Carter Hart, but another former Flyers goaltender playing in the playoffs reminds them of a major misstep from years past.

That goaltender is Sergei Bobrovsky, who backed the Florida Panthers within one game of the Stanley Cup Finals. Bobrovsky, who played for the Flyers between 2010 and 2012, was sensational for the Panthers and is one of two Conn Smythe Trophy favorites.

We took a look back at Bobrovsky’s two seasons in Philadelphia and the circumstances that led the organization to trade him a season before he won the first of his two Vezina Trophies.

Jim Brown, remembered after his passing as one of the greatest NFL players in history, was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 1957 draft. The Eagles had the next pick and drafted fullback Clarence Peaks. While Peaks didn’t end up in the Hall of Fame like Brown did, he did play seven seasons for the Eagles. Peaks was on the 1960 NFL Championship team, but was cursed, missing the big game through injury.

The Denver Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus, a former Temple standout.

Worth a look

discover the birds with Jeff McLane: Ep 9: Face of the Franchise

There’s nothing harder to find in professional sports than a franchise quarterback. It’s a pursuit that obsesses all 32 NFL teams. The Eagles, however, are confident that for the second time in less than a decade they have their guy and are willing to pay a heavy price to keep him for the long term. But after sniffing out Carson Wentz’s contract extension in 2019, why is the Eagles brain trust of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman convinced that this time, in Jalen hurts, did they understand? What makes them believe that Hurts is capable of living up to the massive expectations of his new megadeal and delivering the city another Super Bowl title? Inquirer Eagles beat the reporter Jeff McLane draws back the curtain on Hurt’s rapid rise, and the questions the 24-year-old faces as he moves forward in his career.

Trivia time answer

Before Craig Kimbrels 400 saves the milestone, which reliever has the most saves for the Phillies?

Answer: A: Jonathan Papelbon is the leader in career saves with 123. Mark P was the first with the correct answer.

We compiled today’s bulletin using reports from Keith Pompey, Mike Sielski, Gustav Elvin, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Devin Jackson, Joey Piatt, Isabella DiAmore and Jonathan Tannenwald.